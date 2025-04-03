Thai legend Sitthichai has a point to prove versus Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30

Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong enters ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles with a chip on his shoulder.

“Killer Kid” welcomes #3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai division this Friday, April 4, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. And since the bout’s announcement, doubters have fueled Sitthichai.

Carrillo dominated the bantamweight realm, scoring four straight knockouts before losing to the now-interim king Nabil Anane this past January at ONE 170.

Some detractors believe the Scottish puncher will be too much for Sitthichai. But fights aren’t won on paper. So he’s eager to prove the doubters wrong and continue soaring up the ranks.

“Many people think that I have no chance with Nico. I want them to find out on fight day. Because in the ring, everything is decided by timing. Whoever has a better fight will win,” he said.

“It’s a fight between two people in the ring. Criticism has no effect there. I will take those criticisms as motivation for me to not give up easily.”