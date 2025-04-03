Thai legend Sitthichai has a point to prove versus Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30
Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong enters ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles with a chip on his shoulder.
“Killer Kid” welcomes #3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo to the featherweight Muay Thai division this Friday, April 4, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. And since the bout’s announcement, doubters have fueled Sitthichai.
Carrillo dominated the bantamweight realm, scoring four straight knockouts before losing to the now-interim king Nabil Anane this past January at ONE 170.
Some detractors believe the Scottish puncher will be too much for Sitthichai. But fights aren’t won on paper. So he’s eager to prove the doubters wrong and continue soaring up the ranks.
“Many people think that I have no chance with Nico. I want them to find out on fight day. Because in the ring, everything is decided by timing. Whoever has a better fight will win,” he said.
“It’s a fight between two people in the ring. Criticism has no effect there. I will take those criticisms as motivation for me to not give up easily.”
Sitthichai envisions ONE World Title in future
Before it’s all said and done, featherweight Muay Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong believes he has to hold gold in ONE Championship.
The 33-year-old has sat among the best in the world for many years now. He even became the last man to defeat Tawanchai PK Saenchai under Muay Thai rules in 2021.
Despite all the accolades he has collected in his career, he believes holding ONE’s featherweight Muay Thai World Title will make him immortal.
“As I get older, I want to be a ONE World Champion at least once in my life because ONE is the biggest organization. If someone becomes a champion in ONE, they’re considered a superstar,” he said.
“Everyone wants to be at that pinnacle, so this fight is very important.”