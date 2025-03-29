Bigger, faster, stronger: Nico Carrillo expects to make huge waves in featherweight Muay Thai debut

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2025

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo is embracing his new lease of life in the featherweight division.

Nico Carrillo

The Scottish ace makes his debut in the weight bracket against #4-ranked contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. This happens at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Carrillo ascended the bantamweight ranks in rapid fashion, knocking out every foe in his way. But this past January’s setback at ONE 170 to interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane taught him that his time in the division was up.

With no more crazy weight cuts and no more harsh diets, Carrillo has been able to enjoy his journey to ONE Fight Night 30. And believes fans will see a bigger, faster, stronger version of “King of the North.”

“It does feel like a new beginning. I’ve been enjoying this a lot more. I’ve not had to be in a calorie deficit for weeks on end so I’ve been able to eat more and learn more. I’ve actually been able to get better,” he said.

“I’m more energetic in training and throughout the day. I don’t feel burned out like I used to. Every day feels very great.”

Nico Carrillo embraces Muay Thai roots for move to featherweight Muay Thai division

Nico Carrillo’s punching power saw him become a destructible force in ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division.

But ahead of his featherweight campaign, he plans to be a smarter, more collected battler as he looks to reveal the full range of his striking arsenal.

“I’ve gone back to how I used to fight, engaging in the full powers of Muay Thai with my heavy kicks instead of just boxing with MMA gloves on. But the biggest lesson was to listen to your body and never put it under that stress again versus people at the highest level,” he said.

“I’m going to be more composed. I’ll be a bull in a china shop if the opportunity presents itself, that’s just killer instinct. That’s deep within me. But I will try to be tidier by setting up things with kicks and using my full range of tools.”

Nico Carrillo ONE Championship

