Exclusive: Hiroki Akimoto believes he “can dominate” Jonathan Haggerty and reclaim kickboxing crown

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2023

Hiroki Akimoto makes it no secret that he is on a mission to recapture the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Hiroki Akimoto

ONE X in March 2022 marked a significant moment in his career when he took the belt from Capitan Petchyindee. However, his success didn’t last long as a split-decision loss to Petchtanong Petchfergus eight months later left Akimoto without the crown he had fought so hard to claim.

Akimoto sought a chance to avenge his defeat in a rematch with Petchtanong. But fate intervened in a surprising turn of events.

This past July, ONE Championship stripped the Thai star of the belt and imposed a one-year ban after he tested positive for prohibited substances.

In the aftermath of Petchtanong’s suspension, the title was left vacant. A showdown between bantamweight Muay Thai titlist Jonathan Haggerty and divisional MMA king Fabricio Andrade then took place to determine the next champion, leaving Akimoto on the sidelines.

“I was wondering why they didn’t offer me the fight. I should have been the one to fight in that match,” Akimoto said.

At ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3, Haggerty emerged victorious with a second-round knockout to walk away with 26 pounds of gold.

As Haggerty celebrated being the latest two-sport ONE World Champion, Akimoto immediately felt the need to call out the Englishman.

“It’s true that [Haggerty] is currently the bantamweight kickboxing champion in ONE Championship. However, I want to defeat him and prove that I am the true champion,” the #1-ranked contender said.

Should Akimoto be granted the chance to face Haggerty for the title, he exudes confidence in his ability to offset the Englishman’s strengths.

“I think [Haggerty] is an excellent Muay Thai striker. He specializes in unorthodox rhythms and attacks. But I can dominate the match with my speed and powerful kicks,” Akimoto said.

Hiroki Akimoto intends to return to training at Evolve MMA

Hiroki Akimoto knows that preparation is key for an opponent of Jonathan Haggerty’s caliber.

If given the chance, he intends to set up camp at his second home — the world-renowned Evolve MMA in Singapore.

“I have no confirmed plans to return yet, but I want to train at Evolve MMA again, and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone again,” he said.

For Akimoto, Evolve MMA is not just a gym; it’s a sanctuary of knowledge and expertise. The coaches have been instrumental in his growth as a kickboxer.

With their guidance, Akimoto is confident that he can navigate the challenges posed by Haggerty.

“Evolve MMA has many specialists in various disciplines, and they provide me with a lot of knowledge,” he said.

“I can beat [Haggerty]. I will continue to aim for the top of the world as a fighter.”

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong to redirect ONE Championship's mission in 2024: “MMA back in full force”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2023
Alex Roberts
ONE Championship

Alex Roberts anticipates war with Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 17: "Meet him in the middle"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2023

Alex Roberts is gearing up for the defining moment of his career in ONE Championship this December 8.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida aiming for redemption following first MMA defeat

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2023

To say that Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida has redemption on his mind is an understatement.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Cris Cyborg1
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong confirms ONE 165 for Japan; Rodtang vs. Takeru booked for main event

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

After nearly five years since its last event in Japan, ONE Championship is set to make a triumphant return to “The Land of the Rising Sun” for ONE 165 on January 28.

Edgar Tabares
ONE Championship

Edgar Tabares predicts firefight with teenage sensation Johan Ghazali: "Beaten up, bloodied up, cut up"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

Edgar Tabares firmly believes that his experience will play a pivotal factor in his upcoming battle against Johan Ghazali.

Jo Nattawut

Jo Nattawut outlines path to victory over Luke Lessei: "He's a tricky guy"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Jon Jones praises Mikey Musumeci for shining spotlight on mental health: “Officially call myself a fan”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2023

Mikey Musumeci has recently added another fan to his impressive list of admirers, and it’s none other than Jon Jones.

Walter Goncalves
ONE Championship

Walter Goncalves still focused on winning Muay Thai gold in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2023

Walter Goncalves is on a unique journey in the world of combat sports.

Luke Lessei
ONE Championship

Luke Lessei pins pressure on Jo Nattawut in ONE Fight Night 17 matchup

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2023

Luke Lessei heads into his ONE Championship debut with an intriguing perspective.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Bellator executive Mike Kogan claims ONE Championship is about to go out of business: “These people scammed everybody”

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Bellator executive Mike Kogan is claiming ONE Championship is about to go out of business.