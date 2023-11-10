Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali slated for U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17

Johan “Jojo” Ghazali is a teenage Muay Thai prodigy who has taken the combat sports scene by storm.

Turning 17 years old in just a few days, the Malaysian-American is poised to make his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.

The event emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On the card, he faces Mexican veteran Edgar Tabares in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

Ghazali has been making waves since his jaw-dropping debut this past February, where he secured a remarkable 16-second knockout at Padetsuk Fairtex’s expense.

From that moment on, he has continued to showcase his dominance on the weekly ONE Friday Fights series, leaving a trail of destruction behind him.

His meteoric rise culminated with an electrifying knockout of Temirlan Bekmurzaev last October, which earned him a six-figure contract with ONE Championship.