Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali slated for U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17
Johan “Jojo” Ghazali is a teenage Muay Thai prodigy who has taken the combat sports scene by storm.
Turning 17 years old in just a few days, the Malaysian-American is poised to make his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.
The event emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
On the card, he faces Mexican veteran Edgar Tabares in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown.
Ghazali has been making waves since his jaw-dropping debut this past February, where he secured a remarkable 16-second knockout at Padetsuk Fairtex’s expense.
From that moment on, he has continued to showcase his dominance on the weekly ONE Friday Fights series, leaving a trail of destruction behind him.
His meteoric rise culminated with an electrifying knockout of Temirlan Bekmurzaev last October, which earned him a six-figure contract with ONE Championship.
Edgar Tabares capable of providing stern test for Johan Ghazali
Edgar Tabares is not planning to make it easy for Johan Ghazali during his maiden U.S. primetime appearance.
The 29-year-old striker has a distinguished history of his own in the world of Muay Thai. He made history in 2022 by becoming the first athlete from Mexico to clinch a WBC Muay Thai International Title.
While he may have faced adversity in his initial outings under the ONE banner, it’s important to note that those losses came against some of the division’s elite athletes.
Tabares bowed to ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his promotional debut last May. He then had another tough matchup against #5-ranked contender Elias Mahmoudi in August.
For Tabares, the upcoming match against Ghazali represents an opportunity for redemption and a chance to make a statement in the weight class.
