Alex Pereira says he is willing to train with longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the future: “This is not personal”

Alex Pereira has confirmed that he would be interested in training with his longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the future.

Right now, Alex Pereira is on top of the world. He’s the UFC light heavyweight champion, just months after he previously held the middleweight title. As we know, of course, the man who took that belt from him is none other than Israel Adesanya. The two men have fought four times across kickboxing and mixed martial arts and to this point, Pereira holds a 3-1 lead. Despite that, he’s made it clear that he’s hungry to run it back at some point – perhaps at 205 pounds.

Adesanya appears to be taking some time off following his defeat against Sean Strickland. For ‘Poatan’, he seems to be constantly preparing for the next challenge that lies ahead, as ‘Stylebender’ so often does.

In a recent tweet, the Brazilian revealed that he’d be interested in training with Israel.