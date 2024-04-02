Duke Didier plans to “try things out” against wrestling ace Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 21

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2024

For Duke Didier, his upcoming bout against Ben Tynan presents an intriguing challenge.

Duke Didier

Both men lock horns in a heavyweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 5.

It’s worth noting that this three-round duel pits two grappling virtuosos against each other.

Didier is a world-class judoka who also has a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. Meanwhile, Tynan started out as a decorated wrestler in college.

“The Duke of Canberra” sees a worthy adversary who will engage him in a battle of will and technique.

“He’s a very good wrestler. But I feel like I’m pretty good too. So it’s a cool test. I’ve only fought a couple of grapplers in my career. It will be cool to fight another straight grappler and just try things out,” Didier said.

In a sport where matchups often hinge on stylistic clashes, the Australian bruiser recognizes the rarity of facing someone with the same credentials.

“I know he’s going to come in with a certain game plan, and styles make fights, so who knows what’s going to happen with this one? I think it can be a really, really interesting matchup, and I’m really pumped for it,” Didier said.

But so far, Tynan has been an unstoppable force in MMA. In fact, the Canadian powerhouse holds a flawless 5-0 record.

Despite this, the Progression MMA member feels confident he can pose problems for Tynan.

“I think I can take him down. I don’t think many people have, so if I can, it’s going to be an interesting fight,” he said.

“I’m going to leave no stone unturned in my preparations, and therefore I’m going to be able to do everything I possibly can to beat and finish Ben Tynan within the three rounds at Lumpinee Stadium.”

Duke Didier eyes breakout performance at Ben Tynan’s expense

Fueled by the disappointing loss in his ONE Championship debut, Duke Didier is determined to make a statement in his next outing.

He views this clash with Ben Tynan as an opportunity to prove that he belongs among the heavyweight division’s elite.

“I’ll definitely be coming into this as the underdog. And I think if I can shock a few people, a win puts me right in the mix,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Suablack Tor Pran49

Suablack promises to finish Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024
Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 21: Where to watch in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

April is shaping up to be a month of high-octane action as ONE Championship delivers another stacked card to the U.S. primetime audience.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali returns to battle Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

As the anticipation builds for ONE 167 on Prime Video, fans have another reason to mark their calendars.

Marat Grigorian
ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian vows to put all-out effort in world title bid: “I’m going to risk everything”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

For Marat Grigorian, the quest for ONE Championship glory has become an unwavering obsession.

Xiong Jing Nan
Stamp Fairtex

Xiong vs. Stamp, Haggerty vs. Superlek banner ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 30, 2024

Two epic World Champion vs. World Champion bouts will grace the marquee of ONE Championship’s return to the U.S. on September 6.

Superbon Singha Mawynn

Superbon aims to dominate Marat Grigorian in rematch: “I think I have improved more”

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024
Jacob Smith
ONE Championship

Jacob Smith looks to spoil Denis Puric’s birthday at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024

Jacob Smith is determined to cast a shadow over Denis Puric‘s special day.

Denis Puric
ONE Championship

Denis Puric guarantees decisive finish against Jacob Smith: "It’s lights out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 28, 2024

Denis Puric plans to steal the show when he returns to action in U.S. primetime on April 5.

Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw plans to showcase improved skill set at ONE Fight Night 21: "It's all about expanding your knowledge"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 27, 2024

After 16 months away from action, Jeremy Pacatiw is finally making his long-awaited return to ONE Championship.

Alexis Nicolas
ONE Championship

Alexis Nicolas shows no fear ahead of world title bout at ONE Fight Night 21: “I’m a workhorse”

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 26, 2024

Alexis Nicolas finds himself on the brink of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in his professional career.