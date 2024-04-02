Duke Didier plans to “try things out” against wrestling ace Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 21

For Duke Didier, his upcoming bout against Ben Tynan presents an intriguing challenge.

Both men lock horns in a heavyweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video. This U.S. primetime event airs live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, April 5.

It’s worth noting that this three-round duel pits two grappling virtuosos against each other.

Didier is a world-class judoka who also has a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. Meanwhile, Tynan started out as a decorated wrestler in college.

“The Duke of Canberra” sees a worthy adversary who will engage him in a battle of will and technique.

“He’s a very good wrestler. But I feel like I’m pretty good too. So it’s a cool test. I’ve only fought a couple of grapplers in my career. It will be cool to fight another straight grappler and just try things out,” Didier said.

In a sport where matchups often hinge on stylistic clashes, the Australian bruiser recognizes the rarity of facing someone with the same credentials.

“I know he’s going to come in with a certain game plan, and styles make fights, so who knows what’s going to happen with this one? I think it can be a really, really interesting matchup, and I’m really pumped for it,” Didier said.

But so far, Tynan has been an unstoppable force in MMA. In fact, the Canadian powerhouse holds a flawless 5-0 record.

Despite this, the Progression MMA member feels confident he can pose problems for Tynan.

“I think I can take him down. I don’t think many people have, so if I can, it’s going to be an interesting fight,” he said.

“I’m going to leave no stone unturned in my preparations, and therefore I’m going to be able to do everything I possibly can to beat and finish Ben Tynan within the three rounds at Lumpinee Stadium.”