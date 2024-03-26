Ben Tynan targets quick finish of Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21

Ben Tynan has already carved a niche for himself within the fervent fan base at ONE Championship.

But come April 5, he’s poised to escalate the anticipation to new heights as the undefeated Canadian heavyweight steps into the U.S. primetime spotlight once again.

“Vanilla Thunder” figures in a three-round MMA bout against Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video.

Fresh off a successful maiden appearance where he submitted Kang Ji Won in November 2023, Tynan is hungry to validate his position among the elite by delivering another emphatic performance.

Slated to happen at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the upcoming event serves as the perfect stage for Tynan to flaunt the breadth of his skill set.

“When I go into fights, I don’t concern myself too much with the opponent. I watched some tape. I’ve seen his strengths, and sure, he’s maybe improved in some spots, but I’ve been improving every single day, and the team and coaches I’ve got up here have got me really confident in my skills,” he said.

“[Didier] seems like he’s a decent grappler. He’s got something of a clinch, I’ll give him that. That looks decent enough. But besides that, I don’t know. I don’t want to be too cocky, but I think I’m going to take this guy’s head off.”

Reflecting on his previous victory, Tynan believes he can dispatch Didier even quicker.

“I say first-round finish. I plan on taking his head off his shoulders. I want some big strikes. He doesn’t really like to strike too much, and in a lot of my fights, you don’t see much striking,” the 30-year-old said.