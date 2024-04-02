Max Holloway wants “real life BMF” Mark Coleman to present title at UFC 300
UFC star Max Holloway wants Mark Coleman to present the BMF title to the winner of his fight against Justin Gaethje.
At UFC 300, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje will compete for the aforementioned BMF championship. In recent weeks, however, you could argue that Mark Coleman has been talked about more so than either of those guys.
RELATED: Mark Coleman airlifted to hospital after saving his parents from a house fire
Coleman was airlifted to hospital last month after saving his parents from a house fire that led to him being hospitalized for smoke inhalation. As you can imagine, he’s been hailed as a hero ever since.
In a recent interview, Max Holloway came up with a pretty cool way for Mark to be involved in the UFC 300 festivities.
Holloway’s Coleman idea
“The only correct answer is Mark Coleman,” Holloway told MMA Junkie when asked who should present the BMF title at UFC 300. “Especially with what he went through recently with his dog and his dog waking him to go save his stuff and he goes in there and runs for his dog? The guy’s a G. That’s a real life BMF. That would be sick if he did it. It would be an honor to get him to do it.”
“The belt is the belt – the belt is cool – it’s whatever,” Holloway said. “The things that can come with the belt can be life-changing, so we’ll see what happens. But I’m more excited that I get to share the octagon with Gaethje. It’s amazing. It’s amazing to share the octagon with a future Hall of Famer in him. Title or no title, being able to fight him is one of the best things I’m looking forward to.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Should Mark Coleman be involved at UFC 300? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!