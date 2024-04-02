Max Holloway wants “real life BMF” Mark Coleman to present title at UFC 300

UFC star Max Holloway wants Mark Coleman to present the BMF title to the winner of his fight against Justin Gaethje.

At UFC 300, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje will compete for the aforementioned BMF championship. In recent weeks, however, you could argue that Mark Coleman has been talked about more so than either of those guys.

Coleman was airlifted to hospital last month after saving his parents from a house fire that led to him being hospitalized for smoke inhalation. As you can imagine, he’s been hailed as a hero ever since.

In a recent interview, Max Holloway came up with a pretty cool way for Mark to be involved in the UFC 300 festivities.