What’s next for Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield after UFC Atlantic City?

By Cole Shelton - April 1, 2024

In the main event of UFC Atlantic City, a potential title eliminator bout at women’s flyweight went down as Manon Fiorot took on Erin Blanchfield.

Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield

Fiorot entered the fight with a perfect 6-0 record in the UFC and was coming off a decision win over Rose Namajunas. Blanchfield, meanwhile, was also 6-0 in the UFC and entered the fight coming off a decision win over Taila Santos after scoring a submission win over Jessica Andrade in her first UFC main event.

Ultimately, it was Manon Fiorot who pulled off the upset win as she outstruck Blanchfield on the feet to cruise to a lopsided win. Now, following UFC Atlantic City, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.

Manon Fiorot

Manon Fiorot had a solid performance against Erin Blanchfield, as she was able to keep the fight standing and cruise to the decision win.

With the win, Fiorot should be next in line for a title shot as she will face the winner of Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 3. The fight currently is not booked as the two are coaching TUF, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if that happened in September on Mexican Independence Day.

Fiorot could also weigh-in as a backup for that fight and likely get her title shot in early 2025.

Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield is back to the drawing board following her UFC Atlantic City main event loss to Manon Fiorot. Blanchfield had Fiorot in a choke early, but that was her only moment of the fight, as she was outstruck on the feet to lose a lopsided decision.

With the loss, Blanchfield will need to get a win or two to get back into the title picture but at age 24, she still has a very bright future in the sport. A matchup that does make sense is to face Katlyn Chookagian who is another veteran and coming off a loss to Maycee Barber. It’s a good test for Blanchfield to see if she is a top-five flyweight.

Erin Blanchfield Manon Fiorot UFC

