What’s next for Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield after UFC Atlantic City?

In the main event of UFC Atlantic City, a potential title eliminator bout at women’s flyweight went down as Manon Fiorot took on Erin Blanchfield.

Fiorot entered the fight with a perfect 6-0 record in the UFC and was coming off a decision win over Rose Namajunas. Blanchfield, meanwhile, was also 6-0 in the UFC and entered the fight coming off a decision win over Taila Santos after scoring a submission win over Jessica Andrade in her first UFC main event.

Ultimately, it was Manon Fiorot who pulled off the upset win as she outstruck Blanchfield on the feet to cruise to a lopsided win. Now, following UFC Atlantic City, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.