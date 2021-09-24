advertisement - continue reading below
Christian Lee Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 16-4-0

Born in Vancouver to a Chinese-Singaporean father and a South Korean-born Canadian mother, Lee moved to Hawaii when he was five years old. As both his parents are decorated martial artists, Lee started training in the sport from a young age.[citation needed] Lee's older sister Angela (born July 8, 1996, in Vancouver) is also an MMA fighter with ONE Championship and his two younger siblings, Victoria and Adrian (born in Waipahu), also train in martial arts.

Last Fight: Rae Yoon Ok
Age: 23
Height 5'10"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: "The Warrior"
Nationality: Canada
Association: Evolve MMA
16 Wins
KO / TKO
10
62%
Submission
6
37%
Decisions
1
6%
4 Losses
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
1
25%
Decisions
2
50%

Wiki Stats

Residence Waipahu, Hawaii, United States
Style Pankration, Taekwondo, BJJ, Muay Thai, Wrestling
Stance Orthodox
Team Evolve MMA United MMA
Rank .mw-parser-output .legend{page-break-inside:avoid;break-inside:avoid-column}.mw-parser-output .legend-color{display:inline-block;min-width:1.25em;height:1.25em;line-height:1.25;margin:1px 0;text-align:center;border:1px solid black;background-color:transparent;color:black}.mw-parser-output .legend-text{}  Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Mike Fowler
Years active 2015–present

FAQ's

Christian Lee next fight?
N/A
Christian Lee last fight?
Christian Lee lost their last fight against Rae Yoon Ok by Decision (Unanimous) on Sep. 24, 2021 at One Championship - Revolution.
Is Christian Lee retired?
Christian Lee last fought Rae Yoon Ok 7 months and 9 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Christian Lee from?
Christian Lee is from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Has Christian Lee ever been knocked out?
Christian Lee has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke) to Martin Nguyen on Aug / 13 / 2016 at One Championship 45 - Heroes of the World
How long has Christian Lee been fighting?
Christian Lee has been fighting for a period of 6 years 1 month and 17 days, their first fight was on Aug. 07, 2015 at SEC - Star Elite Cage Fighting. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 9 minutes and 18 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Rae Yoon Ok One Championship - Revolution
Sep/24/2021 		Decision (Unanimous) Justin Brown 5 5:00
win Timofey Nastyukhin One Championship - One on TNT 2
Apr/07/2021 		TKO (Punches) Mohamad Sulaiman 1 1:13
win Iuri Lapicus One Championship - Inside the Matrix
Oct/30/2020 		TKO (Punches) Mohamad Sulaiman 1 2:19
win Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev One Championship - Century - Part 1
Oct/12/2019 		Decision (Unanimous) Olivier Coste 3 5:00
win Shinya Aoki One Championship - Enter the Dragon
May/17/2019 		TKO (Punches) Olivier Coste 2 0:51
win Edward Kelly One Championship - Eternal Glory
Jan/19/2019 		TKO (Punches) Kemp Cheng 1 2:53
win Kazuki Tokudome One Championship - Heart of the Lion
Nov/09/2018 		TKO (Punches) Kemp Cheng 1 3:07
loss Edward Kelly One Championship - Beyond the Horizon
Sep/08/2018 		DQ (Illegal Suplex) Olivier Coste 1 2:19
loss Martin Nguyen One Championship - Unstoppable Dreams
May/18/2018 		Decision (Split) Yuji Shimada 5 5:00
win Kazunori Yokota One Championship - Visions of Victory
Mar/09/2018 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) Olivier Coste 2 4:34
win Kotetsu Boku One Championship - Warriors of the World
Dec/09/2017 		KO (Slam) Olivier Coste 1 3:24
win Keanu Subba One Championship - Quest for Greatness
Aug/18/2017 		Submission (Triangle Armbar) Olivier Coste 3 1:11
win Jianping Wan One Championship - Kings of Destiny
Apr/21/2017 		TKO (Elbows and Punches) Olivier Coste 1 4:15
loss Martin Nguyen One Championship 45 - Heroes of the World
Aug/13/2016 		Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke) Olivier Coste 1 4:30
win Rocky Batolbatol One Championship 43 - Kingdom of Champions
May/27/2016 		TKO (Submission to Punches) Olivier Coste 1 2:14
win Cary Bullos One Championship 42 - Ascent to Power
May/06/2016 		Submission (Brabo Choke) Olivier Coste 1 2:07
win Anthony Engelen One Championship 40 - Union of Warriors
Mar/18/2016 		TKO (Punches and Elbows) Olivier Coste 1 4:14
win Mahmoud Deab Mohamed One Championship 38 - Clash of Heroes
Jan/29/2016 		Submission (Kimura) Olivier Coste 1 2:20
win David Meak One Championship 36 - Spirit of Champions
Dec/11/2015 		KO (Punches) Olivier Coste 1 0:29
win Avery Sanchis SEC - Star Elite Cage Fighting
Aug/07/2015 		Submission (Keylock) 1 2:18
