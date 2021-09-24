Christian Lee Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 16-4-0

FAQ's

Christian Lee next fight? N/A

Christian Lee last fight? Christian Lee lost their last fight against Rae Yoon Ok by Decision (Unanimous) on Sep. 24, 2021 at One Championship - Revolution.

Is Christian Lee retired? Christian Lee last fought Rae Yoon Ok 7 months and 9 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Christian Lee from? Christian Lee is from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Has Christian Lee ever been knocked out? Christian Lee has never lost via KO/TKO. Though they have lost 1 time by Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke) to Martin Nguyen on Aug / 13 / 2016 at One Championship 45 - Heroes of the World