|Last Fight:
|Rae Yoon Ok
|Age:
|23
|Height
|5'10"
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"The Warrior"
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Association:
|Evolve MMA
|Residence
|Waipahu, Hawaii, United States
|Style
|Pankration, Taekwondo, BJJ, Muay Thai, Wrestling
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Evolve MMA United MMA
|Rank
|.mw-parser-output .legend{page-break-inside:avoid;break-inside:avoid-column}.mw-parser-output .legend-color{display:inline-block;min-width:1.25em;height:1.25em;line-height:1.25;margin:1px 0;text-align:center;border:1px solid black;background-color:transparent;color:black}.mw-parser-output .legend-text{} Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Mike Fowler
|Years active
|2015–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Rae Yoon Ok
|One Championship - Revolution
Sep/24/2021
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Justin Brown
|5
|5:00
|win
|Timofey Nastyukhin
|One Championship - One on TNT 2
Apr/07/2021
|TKO (Punches)
|Mohamad Sulaiman
|1
|1:13
|win
|Iuri Lapicus
|One Championship - Inside the Matrix
Oct/30/2020
|TKO (Punches)
|Mohamad Sulaiman
|1
|2:19
|win
|Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev
|One Championship - Century - Part 1
Oct/12/2019
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Olivier Coste
|3
|5:00
|win
|Shinya Aoki
|One Championship - Enter the Dragon
May/17/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|2
|0:51
|win
|Edward Kelly
|One Championship - Eternal Glory
Jan/19/2019
|TKO (Punches)
|Kemp Cheng
|1
|2:53
|win
|Kazuki Tokudome
|One Championship - Heart of the Lion
Nov/09/2018
|TKO (Punches)
|Kemp Cheng
|1
|3:07
|loss
|Edward Kelly
|One Championship - Beyond the Horizon
Sep/08/2018
|DQ (Illegal Suplex)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|2:19
|loss
|Martin Nguyen
|One Championship - Unstoppable Dreams
May/18/2018
|Decision (Split)
|Yuji Shimada
|5
|5:00
|win
|Kazunori Yokota
|One Championship - Visions of Victory
Mar/09/2018
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Olivier Coste
|2
|4:34
|win
|Kotetsu Boku
|One Championship - Warriors of the World
Dec/09/2017
|KO (Slam)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|3:24
|win
|Keanu Subba
|One Championship - Quest for Greatness
Aug/18/2017
|Submission (Triangle Armbar)
|Olivier Coste
|3
|1:11
|win
|Jianping Wan
|One Championship - Kings of Destiny
Apr/21/2017
|TKO (Elbows and Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|4:15
|loss
|Martin Nguyen
|One Championship 45 - Heroes of the World
Aug/13/2016
|Technical Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|4:30
|win
|Rocky Batolbatol
|One Championship 43 - Kingdom of Champions
May/27/2016
|TKO (Submission to Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|2:14
|win
|Cary Bullos
|One Championship 42 - Ascent to Power
May/06/2016
|Submission (Brabo Choke)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|2:07
|win
|Anthony Engelen
|One Championship 40 - Union of Warriors
Mar/18/2016
|TKO (Punches and Elbows)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|4:14
|win
|Mahmoud Deab Mohamed
|One Championship 38 - Clash of Heroes
Jan/29/2016
|Submission (Kimura)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|2:20
|win
|David Meak
|One Championship 36 - Spirit of Champions
Dec/11/2015
|KO (Punches)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|0:29
|win
|Avery Sanchis
|SEC - Star Elite Cage Fighting
Aug/07/2015
|Submission (Keylock)
|1
|2:18