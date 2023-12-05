Police report claims Jamahal Hill “sucker punched” his brother after being accused of “abandoning his own daughter”

Some details have become public involving Jamahal Hill’s arrest for domestic violence.

It was recently reported that Hill was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly inflicting ‘serious or aggravated injury’ upon his brother. However, it wasn’t exactly known what caused the fight, or what exactly happened, but the UFC fighter said he was looking forward to the truth being revealed.

Now, MMAFighting was able to obtain a police report from the Kentwood Police Department. According to the report, Jamahal Hill made an agreement for James and his wife to clean Jamahal’s house for $300. However, hours later, the two began to get into a verbal dispute about the house being cleaned and “other family matters” before Jamahal Hill “took off his shirt and got in his face” and allegedly punched his brother and “knocking him to the ground,” with the punch being referred to as a “sucker punch” in the police report.

After James was able to get back to his feet, his wife tried to stand between him and Jamahal. However, the UFC fighter is alleged to have “reached around James’ wife and punched James in the face once again causing him to fall and become dazed.”

According to MMAFighting, the argument between James and Jamahal Hill took a turn when James “asked Jamahal why he never texted his own daughter that was at their house for Thanksgiving.” He also accused Jamahal of “being disrespectful to women and abandoning his own daughter.”

After the incident, James debated on whether to call the cops about the incident with Jamahal Hill as “he didn’t want to ruin Jamahal’s UFC fighting career.” However, after he sent multiple texts to Jamahal asking for an apology and a reason why the incident took place, the UFC fighter didn’t answer which is when James called the cops.

Jamahal Hill is due in court in January for this alleged incident.