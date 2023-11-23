Former MMA world champ John Lineker to face dangerous Liam Harrison under Muay Thai rules

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023

As the clock ticks down to the beginning of 2024, combat sports fans have been chomping at the bit for one fight — John Lineker’s long-teased debut in Muay Thai.

John Lineker

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion is set to duke it out against Muay Thai savant Liam Harrison at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. The event will air live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12.

With a staggering 18 highlight-reel knockouts to his credit, Lineker has rightfully earned the moniker “Hands of Stone” as one of the hardest punchers in MMA history.

His crowning achievement came in March 2022 when he claimed the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Championship by knocking out Bibiano Fernandes.

While Lineker would later relinquish his possession of the belt to Fabricio Andrade, he bounced back with two consecutive victories over top contenders earlier this year.

John Lineker battles no ordinary foe in Liam Harrison

Standing across the ring from John Lineker will be none other than Liam Harrison, a veteran of over 100 career bouts.

The four-time Muay Thai World Champion has been a consistent presence for many years, captivating audiences with his all-action style.

His April 2022 encounter against Muangthai PK Saenchai garnered the citation as ONE’s Muay Thai Fight of the Year, providing a crystal-clear example of the excitement he brings every time he sets foot on the stage.

While Harrison fell short in his bid for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against Nong-O Hama, his status as a fan favorite remains undeniable.

Stepping into uncharted territory, Lineker could face a rude awakening at the hands of Harrison.

