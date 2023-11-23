Former MMA world champ John Lineker to face dangerous Liam Harrison under Muay Thai rules

As the clock ticks down to the beginning of 2024, combat sports fans have been chomping at the bit for one fight — John Lineker’s long-teased debut in Muay Thai.

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion is set to duke it out against Muay Thai savant Liam Harrison at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. The event will air live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12.

With a staggering 18 highlight-reel knockouts to his credit, Lineker has rightfully earned the moniker “Hands of Stone” as one of the hardest punchers in MMA history.

His crowning achievement came in March 2022 when he claimed the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Championship by knocking out Bibiano Fernandes.

While Lineker would later relinquish his possession of the belt to Fabricio Andrade, he bounced back with two consecutive victories over top contenders earlier this year.