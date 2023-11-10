Anissa Meksen faces Phetjeeja for interim atomweight kickboxing crown at ONE Friday Fights 46

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 10, 2023

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja will go head-to-head for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja

This bout is set to take place at ONE Friday Fights 46. It airs live in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

It promises to be a clash that fans won’t want to miss due to the respective backgrounds of both competitors.

Meksen has a stellar career that boasts an astonishing 103-5 record. Her trophy cabinet is adorned with seven Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Championships, marking her as a true elite striker.

“C18” has proven her dominance in ONE Championship, winning her last three assignments in impressive fashion.

Her promotional debut played host to a second-round TKO of Cristina Morales. She then continued her reign of terror by securing unanimous decision wins against Marie Ruumet and Dangkongfah Banchamek.

On the other hand, Phetjeeja is a formidable opponent who has carved her own path to stardom.

“The Queen” owns a remarkable standing of 206-6, and she once reigned as a WMC Muay Thai World Champion.

Phetjeeja’s ascent as part of the world’s largest martial arts organization has been rapid and electrifying. She burst onto the scene through the weekly ONE Friday Fights event series, where she delivered devastating knockout victories against Fani Peloumpi and Ines Pilutti.

This streak earned her a lucrative six-figure contract with ONE Championship.

Phetjeeja carried over her success on the main roster as she displayed her incredible striking acumen by finishing Lara Fernandez in a mere 26 seconds this past July. She then went on to dominate Celest Hansen, securing a third-round TKO victory last October.

With both women possessing an incredible track record, it’s anyone’s guess who will come out on top.

Anissa Meksen vs. Phetjeeja winner to battle Janet Todd in 2024

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja’s showdown at ONE Friday Fights 46 will have significant implications for the atomweight kickboxing division.

The winner will not only claim the interim title but also have the opportunity to unify the belts in a future bout against lineal champion Janet Todd in 2024.

