Terence Crawford stripped of IBF welterweight world title

By Harry Kettle - November 10, 2023

Terence Crawford is no longer the undisputed welterweight champion in the world of boxing.

Terence Crawford, Boxing, Ring Magazine

Earlier this year, Terence Crawford produced an absolute masterclass to defeat Errol Spence Jr. In doing so, he captured the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and vacant The Ring welterweight titles to go alongside his WBO belt. This made him the first male fighter in history to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes during the four-belt era.

The expectation, in the eyes of the IBF, was that he would defend the strap against Jaron Ennis in his next outing. Unfortunately for them, Spence Jr has a rematch clause with Crawford that he plans to trigger.

As per Boxing Scene, the IBF has now stripped Crawford of the championship as a result of his rematch plans.

Crawford is stripped

“On August 25,the IBF sent a letter to TBC Promotions directing Terence Crawford to begin negotiations with interim Champion Jaron Ennis,” a spokesperson informed BoxingScene.com. “Negotiations were to be concluded by September 24.

“On September 22, the IBF received an email from Harrison Whitman representing Crawford indicating that the agreement for the Spence v. Crawford bout contains an immediate rematch provision which Errol Spence has exercised. As such, Terrence Crawford is unable to engage in negotiations with Jaron Ennis.”

As per Boxing Scene, sanctioning bodies don’t honor rematch clauses as a reason to not take part in a mandatory title fight.

“No contract for a Championship contest shall contain any clause or any provision, whatsoever, guaranteeing or in any way assuring or promising either contestant a return Championship contest where such clause or provision interferes with the mandatory defense of a title.”

Quotes via Boxing Scene

Do you agree with this decision? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

