Terence Crawford stripped of IBF welterweight world title

Terence Crawford is no longer the undisputed welterweight champion in the world of boxing.

Earlier this year, Terence Crawford produced an absolute masterclass to defeat Errol Spence Jr. In doing so, he captured the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and vacant The Ring welterweight titles to go alongside his WBO belt. This made him the first male fighter in history to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes during the four-belt era.

The expectation, in the eyes of the IBF, was that he would defend the strap against Jaron Ennis in his next outing. Unfortunately for them, Spence Jr has a rematch clause with Crawford that he plans to trigger.

As per Boxing Scene, the IBF has now stripped Crawford of the championship as a result of his rematch plans.

The IBF have now officially confirmed that they've stripped Terence Crawford of his IBF welterweight world title because they ordered him to defend vs Jaron 'Boots' Ennis next, but he could not fight the mandatory due to Errol Spence's rematch clause. As a result, Ennis has been… — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 9, 2023