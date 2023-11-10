Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the multi million dollar offers he turned down to return to the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the blockbuster offer he returned down that would’ve seen him end his MMA retirement.

It’s safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be remembered as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. His run in the sport was truly incredible, and in the end, he retired with an unbeaten 29-0 record. Three years ago, after finishing Justin Gaethje, he walked away from MMA once and for all.

Of course, that wasn’t the end of the story. UFC president Dana White did everything he could to try and draw “The Eagle” back into the mix, but Khabib stuck to his guns.

Now, in a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the former lightweight king let the world know the kind of money he was being offered to come back.