Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the multi million dollar offers he turned down to return to the UFC
Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the blockbuster offer he returned down that would’ve seen him end his MMA retirement.
It’s safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be remembered as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. His run in the sport was truly incredible, and in the end, he retired with an unbeaten 29-0 record. Three years ago, after finishing Justin Gaethje, he walked away from MMA once and for all.
RELATED: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV REVEALS HARDEST-HITTER IN UFC CAREER: “HITS LIKE A TRUCK”
Of course, that wasn’t the end of the story. UFC president Dana White did everything he could to try and draw “The Eagle” back into the mix, but Khabib stuck to his guns.
Now, in a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the former lightweight king let the world know the kind of money he was being offered to come back.
Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed he was offered 20, 30, 40 million dollars to continue fighting pic.twitter.com/VM7ODqkvu2
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 10, 2023
Khabib’s big offer
“When you best fighter in the world, when you strong enough, when you have money, when you famous, it’s very hard to say no to all these things. It’s very hard, it’s not easy. It’s not easy just saying no to 20, 30, 40 million dollars. But, for myself, it’s not everything. This is not most important. It was not easy decision, but if I decide, I decide, it’s finished. I leave this alone. I’m happy, and I never regret my decision, never.”
Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of him, nobody can deny the impact that Khabib Nurmagomedov had on mixed martial arts. Moving forward, it’s up to his close friend Islam Makhachev to carry on making history on behalf of their team.
Do you believe Khabib Nurmagomedov would still be the best lightweight on the planet if he returned today? Who would you have wanted to see him face? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!