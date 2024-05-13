Adrian Lee draws inspiration from world champion siblings ahead of pro debut

For Adrian Lee, his much-awaited ONE Championship debut is a convergence of fate and family legacy.

The 18-year-old’s debut happens at ONE 167 on Prime Video, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. There, he squares off with Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA bout.

At the age when most were finding their footing in life, Adrian already knew that MMA could be more than just a sport.

Growing up in a family where combat sports ran deep in their veins, he witnessed firsthand the meteoric rise of his older siblings in ONE Championship.

Angela Lee won the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship in 2016 and held it until her retirement in 2023.

Meanwhile, Christian Lee currently holds both the ONE Lightweight and Welterweight MMA World Titles.

Despite the immense shadow cast by their accomplishments, Adrian found his own path to success.

It was his victories and championship accolades in the amateur ranks that ignited the belief within him that he, too, could leave a lasting mark.

“I think at around 13 years old when I won Worlds was when I found out that I could really do this,” he said.

Family isn’t just a backdrop in Adrian’s story — it’s the cornerstone of his journey.

Angela and Christian have been more than siblings. They’ve been mentors, sharing invaluable insights and advice gleaned from their own experiences.

“All these big tournaments, they’re always the most nerve-wracking thing ever. But luckily, I’ve had all my siblings who’ve gone through it already, so I’ve always had their support on all of it,” Adrian said.