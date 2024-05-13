Adrian Lee draws inspiration from world champion siblings ahead of pro debut

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2024

For Adrian Lee, his much-awaited ONE Championship debut is a convergence of fate and family legacy.

Adrian Lee

The 18-year-old’s debut happens at ONE 167 on Prime Video, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. There, he squares off with Antonio Mammarella in a lightweight MMA bout.

At the age when most were finding their footing in life, Adrian already knew that MMA could be more than just a sport.

Growing up in a family where combat sports ran deep in their veins, he witnessed firsthand the meteoric rise of his older siblings in ONE Championship.

Angela Lee won the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship in 2016 and held it until her retirement in 2023.

Meanwhile, Christian Lee currently holds both the ONE Lightweight and Welterweight MMA World Titles.

Despite the immense shadow cast by their accomplishments, Adrian found his own path to success.

It was his victories and championship accolades in the amateur ranks that ignited the belief within him that he, too, could leave a lasting mark.

“I think at around 13 years old when I won Worlds was when I found out that I could really do this,” he said.

Family isn’t just a backdrop in Adrian’s story — it’s the cornerstone of his journey.

Angela and Christian have been more than siblings. They’ve been mentors, sharing invaluable insights and advice gleaned from their own experiences.

“All these big tournaments, they’re always the most nerve-wracking thing ever. But luckily, I’ve had all my siblings who’ve gone through it already, so I’ve always had their support on all of it,” Adrian said.

Adrian Lee dreams big for MMA career

Adrian Lee’s future at the professional level looks promising.

Although he holds high aspirations, the 18-year-old phenom prefers not to rush ahead too eagerly.

“Right now, the only thing on my mind is beating Antonio Mammarella. However, after that, I plan on becoming the lightweight champ and possibly two-division champ,” he said.

Despite his ambitious goals, Adrian recognizes the importance of taking things one step at a time.

“Of course, all the competition that I’ve had previous to this will help me handle the pressure,” he said. “But I just believe in my training and when the time comes, I’ll be ready for it.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Jeremy Miado

Jeremy Miado to challenge Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2024
Luke Lessei
ONE Championship

Luke Lessei goes head-to-head with Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 10, 2024

Luke Lessei aims to keep his momentum going in ONE Championship.

Akbar Abdullaev
ONE Championship

Akbar Abdullaev showcased underrated wrestling at ONE Fight Night 22: "I can do everything"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 9, 2024

At ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3, Akbar Abdullaev demonstrated why he’s far from being a one-trick pony.

Dmitry Menshikov
ONE Championship

Dmitry Menshikov targets rematch with Regian Eersel: “I want to be the champion”

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 9, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dmitry Menshikov is a man on a mission.

Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Stamp anticipates Denice Zamboanga’s best version at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 9, 2024

Amid the hype and anticipation of Stamp Fairtex’s upcoming duel with Denice Zamboanga, the Thai megastar carries a sense of respect and acknowledgment for her rival.

Denice Zamboanga

Denice Zamboanga determined to make history at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2024
Wei Rui
ONE Championship

Wei Rui takes aim at Jonathan Haggerty’s kickboxing gold: "The next challenger"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2024

Following his successful ONE Championship debut, Wei Rui feels that he has rightfully earned the opportunity to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Reece McLaren
ONE Championship

Reece McLaren demands crack at Demetrious Johnson, rematch with Danny Kingad

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2024

Reece McLaren made a bold statement after getting his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.

Kang Ji Won
ONE Championship

Korean smasher Kang Ji Won faces Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 7, 2024

A heavyweight MMA matchup between Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko has been added to ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

Akbar Abdullaev
ONE Championship

Akbar Abdullaev KOs Halil Amir to bring home $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 6, 2024

Akbar Abdullaev emerged as the sole recipient of a $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.