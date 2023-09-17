Noche UFC Results: Jack Della Maddalena defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Noche UFC results, including the co-main event between Jack Della Maddalena and Kevin Holland.

Jack Della Maddalena, Kevin Holland, UFC, Noche UFC, Results

Maddalena (15-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a fifteen-fight win streak, with five of those victories coming inside of the Octagon. The 27-year-old Aussie most recently competed at July’s UFC Vegas 77 event, where he earned a split decision victory over Bassil Hafez. Prior that, ‘JDM’ was coming off a submission win over Randy Brown at UFC 284.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round submission over Michael Chiesa at UFC 291. Prior to that impressive performance, ‘Trailblazer’ had earned a knockout win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, which snapped his two-fight losing skid.

Round one of the Noche UFC co-main event begins and Jack Della Maddalena opens with a pair of low kick. He adds a 1-2 upstairs. Holland sneaks in a hook and then a side kick. Della Maddalena goes to the body. Holland ties up and they exchange in the clinch. JDM trying to push forward now. He rips the body and head with a combo. Holland returns fire with a flurry of punches. He tries a head kick. Both men land low kicks. A head kick from JDM followed by some heavy punches in the clinch. Holland with a nice kick to the body. He follows that up with a jab. JDM backs him up against the cage and lands a combo. Holland get back to range with a series of jabs. Jack Della Maddalena with some good body shots to close out an exciting opening round.

Round two of the Noche UFC co-main event begins and Kevin Holland attempts to keep JDM at distance with his jab. He lands a nice 1-2. A solid hook from Dalla Maddalena in return. The welterweights exchange heavy shots in the center cage. Holland turns his back and eats some punches for his actions. An overhand right by JDM. A hard 1-2 in return by Holland. Jack goes to the body with a kick and then lands a punch. Holland with another 1-2. A counter right lands for JDM. He catches Holland leaning with a left hook. A big flurry now from Jack Della Maddalena. He catches a body kick but can’t use it.  Holland shoots in but can is only able to land a right hand for his efforts. JDM goes to the body. Holland catches him coming in with a left. Round two comes to an end.

The third and final round of the Noche UFC co-headliner begins and Jack Della Maddalena lands a good right and then a 1-2. Kevin Holland is tossing out his jab but nothing has landed flush yet. A good set of body shots from JDM. Holland with a low kick. He tries a side kick. One minute to go. Big left hook from Della Maddalena and they trade in the center. Another low kick from ‘Big Mouth’. JDM hammers him with a combo against the cage. Another combo, then a clinch elbow in the final seconds and a counter right behind it.

Official Noche UFC Results: Jack Della Maddalena def. Kevin Holland by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Maddalena fight next following his victory over Holland this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jack Della Maddalena Kevin Holland Noche UFC UFC

