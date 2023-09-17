Pros react after Jack Della Maddalena defeats Kevin Holland at Noche UFC

By Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

Tonight’s Noche UFC event was co-headlined by a welterweight matchup featuring Kevin Holland taking on Jack Della Maddalena.

Holland (25-10 MMA) entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most previous being a first-round submission over Michael Chiesa at UFC 291. Prior to that impressive performance, ‘Trailblazer’ had earned a knockout win over Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Jack Della Maddalena (16-2 MMA) came into Noche UFC boasting a fifteen-fight win streak, with five of those victories coming inside of the Octagon. The 27-year-old Aussie had most recently competed at July’s UFC Vegas 77 event, where he earned a split decision victory over Bassil Hafez. Prior that, ‘JDM’ was coming off a submission win over Randy Brown at UFC 284.

Tonight’s Noche UFC c0-main event proved to be a tightly contested back and forth affair. Both men were able to land a a solid number of strikes, but it was JDM who appeared to get off the better power shots on Kevin Holland. After fifteen minutes of exciting action, Della Maddalena was awarded the split decision victory.

The win marked the Aussie’s sixteenth in a row, which includes six straight under the UFC banner.

Official Noche UFC Results: Jack Della Maddalena def. Kevin Holland by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted ‘Holland vs. Maddalena’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jack Della Maddalena defeating Kevin Holland at Noche UFC:

Who would you like to see Jack Della Maddalena fight next following his split decision victory over Kevin Holland this evening in Las Vegas?

