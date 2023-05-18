The Octagon is set to return to Australia for UFC 293 in September

The UFC will be making its way back to Australia later this year.

UFC President Dana White made it official in a video posted on the UFC’s official Twitter ANZ page. It’s good news for fight fans down under, as the promotion is set to run events in the territory through 2027.

“We just did a deal with New South Wales government, which will bring three pay-per-view events to Sydney over the next four years,” White said. “The first of these events will be happening on September 10th [September 9 in the United States] this year for UFC 293.”

FOX Sports Australia is reporting that Robert Whittaker is likely to grab the headlining spot for UFC 293 if he can defeat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 on July 8. The outlet claims the bout would be for Israel Adesanya’s UFC Middleweight Championship in what would be just a nine-week turnaround. If du Plessis wins, then it’s likely he would get the next crack at 185-pound gold.

Robert Whittaker has made it clear that he feels despite going 0-2 against Adesanya, he will have the answer if they share the Octagon a third time.

“He doesn’t want to fight me,” Whittaker told Fox Sports Australia. “I’m the hardest fight in the division for him. That first one, not so good for me. The second one, nearly. This third one though, I have a really good feeling I am. I’ve been evolving every fight, you can see it. If you watch back my fights, every fight I’ve been getting better. I think I’m the biggest threat to him and his reign at the present moment. So, of course he wants him (Du Plessis) to win. It’s a much easier fight, but it doesn’t bother me.”

Adesanya has also been called out by du Plessis, who took to his Twitter account to question why the UFC Middleweight Champion won’t say his name.

“So you won’t say my name, that’s smart you better not. I don’t need your airtime at all, I have my whole continent of AFRICA behind me. Go enjoy your very spectacular victory at home in New Zealand. We are Africa we fear nothing,” Du Plessis wrote.