UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Nicolas Dalby stops Gabriel Bonfim in Round 2 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - November 4, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 results, including the co-main event between Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby.

Nicolas Dalby

Bonfim (15-1 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact when he fights in front of a hometown crowd in Brazil. ‘Marretinha’ has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks, scoring first-round finishes over Mounir Lazzez and Trevin Giles.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Dalby (23-4-1 MMA) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Muslim Salikhov this past June. All five of Danish fighters most recent Octagon victories have come by way of decision.

Round one of tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 co-main event begins and both men comes out swinging wildly. Gabriel Bonfim connects with a hard low kick. Nicolas Dalby with a hook kick upstairs. More heavy punches thrown by both men. Dalby forces the clinch and pushes Bonfim against the fence. The Brazilian gets free and lands nice kick to the body. Dalby is pushing forward relentlessly. It appears to be working for him thus far. Bonfim with a good 1-2 and then a hard body kick. He doubles up on his jab and then lands another. Nicolas Dalby comes charging forward but Bonfim is able to duck a punch and score a takedown with just over two minutes remaining in the opening frame. Gabriel moves to half guard and then passes to side control. A hard elbow from Gabriel Bonfim. One minute remains in the round. Bonfim moves to full mount position. Dalby get back to side control but eats some ground and pound for his efforts. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Sao Paulo co-main event begins and Nicolas Dalby once again comes out swinging. He is applying crazy pressure, but he pays for it as Gabriel Bonfim once again is able to slip a punch and score a powerful double leg takedown. Bonfim is working from north-south position. Dalby scrambles up to his feet and the fighters are back to trading leather. Dalby stuffs a takedown and then gets off a big combination. He lands some good knees to the head of Bonfim. The Brazilian fires back with a combination but then eats a big standing elbow. One minute remains and Nicolas Dalby is all over Gabriel Bonfim. Big knees from the clinch. Bonfim answers with an uppercut. Dalby with another big elbow and then a knee and Bonfim goes down. Some follow up ground and pound and this one is all over.

Official UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Nicolas Dalby def. Gabriel Bonfim via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Dalby fight next following his TKO win over Bonfim this evening in Sao Paulo?

