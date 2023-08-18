Nate Diaz responds to criticism from boxing promoter Eddie Hearn: “Unless it’s complimentary keep my name outta your mouth cause you might get it also”

By Josh Evanoff - August 18, 2023

Nate Diaz has fired back at Eddie Hearn after the promoter slammed his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz and Eddie Hearn

The former UFC title challenger headed to the ring earlier this month for his boxing debut. There, Nate Diaz faced Jake Paul, in a DAZN pay-per-view main event. Heading into the contest, the two were fired up and traded words over a fight in the ring, and also a rematch in the cage.

In the end, ‘The Problem Child’ scored a unanimous decision win. While Nate Diaz showed heart and toughness, he was knocked down in round five and was badly outlanded. Some including Dana White, felt that the former UFC fighter had somewhat of a moral victory. However, Eddie Hearn wasn’t impressed.

Recently, the head of Matchroom Boxing slammed Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul. During a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Eddie Hearn labeled the bout ‘awful‘. He was brutally honest in his assessment of their skills, calling them low-level. Just a few short days later, the former UFC title challenger responded on X.

On social media, Nate Diaz responded to Eddie Hearn’s comments, adding some choice words of his own. In a post, he let the promoter know that he has no problem fighting his entire roster, and the Matchroom executive himself.

Eddie Hearn I’ll beat all ur fighters asses
Lightweight middleweight Heavyweights any weight all of them will get fucked up
And unless it’s complimentary keep my name outta your mouth cause u might get it also

And fighters check your promoter so he doesn’t get uguys punked…

— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 18, 2023

Eddie Hearn I’ll beat all ur fighters asses [,] Lightweight middleweight Heavyweights any weight all of them will get fucked up [,] And unless it’s complimentary keep my name outta your mouth cause u might get it [,] also And fighters check your promoter so he doesn’t get uguys punked”, Diaz wrote on X.

Nate Diaz’s response to Eddie Hearn is just one of a few comments he’s made since his loss to Jake Paul. Although, earlier this week, the MMA fighter called for a rematch in the boxing ring with ‘The Problem Child’.

What do you make of these comments from Nate Diaz? Do you agree with Eddie Hearn?

