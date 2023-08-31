John McCarthy is not sold on Dana White’s comments regarding a UFC comeback for Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey (12-2 MMA) retired from the MMA world all the way back in 2016 after experiencing back to back losses to Holly Holm (15-7 MMA) and Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA).

Following her departure, Rousey turned to a career in professional wrestling.

Recently the news media has been abuzz with rumors that ‘Rowdy’ is set to make a comeback and will return to fight at UFC 300.

UFC President, Dana White, addressed those rumors of Ronda Rousey returning to the UFC while speaking with Aaron Bronsteter of ‘TSN Sports’:

“Stop reading the Daily Mail, everything that they write is a crock of sh*t Ronda’s having kids! Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE, she went there and did everything that she did there and achieved, she’s made sh*tloads of money. She’s moved on with her life.”

However, John McCarthy has a different theory concerning White’s recent comments on the 36-year-old Rousey.

It was during a recent episode of the ‘Weighing In’ podcast that Big John McCarthy weighed in on the return of Rousey:

“If that’s something he’s (Dana White) worked on, he doesn’t want to put it out right away. What do you expect? He’s the promoter, he wants to bring it out, if that’s something he’s working on, he wants to bring it out where it’s going to work best for the sale of that show. That means nothing, he’s done that before…it’s really not a lie, it’s misinformation, I’d say that.”

(Quote via MMANews)

It was after all Dana White who negated the return of Brock Lesnar, but he in fact did return to the Octagon at UFC 200 in 2016 after a hiatus of almost 5 years.

Do you agree with John McCarthy that perhaps White is ‘protesting too much’ and actually is going to make a Rousey return happen in order to help celebrate the UFC 300 anniversary?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!