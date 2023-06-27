Neil Magny takes aim at “little Irish kid” Ian Machado Garry after recent callout

By Cole Shelton - June 26, 2023

Neil Magny is open to fighting Ian Machado Garry after the Irishman’s recent callout.

Neil Magny and Ian Machado Garry

After defeating Daniel Rodriguez by first-round TKO last month, Gary decided to callout Magny. However, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ was already booked to fight against Phil Rowe at UFC Jacksonville last Saturday, a contest which he ultimately won by decision.

With Ian Garry now booked to face Geoff Neal at UFC 292, Magny is interested in answering the Irishman’s callout should he emerge victorious.

“I’m going to draw a blank to his name, but I guess there’s some little Irish kid calling me out, Ian whatever his last name is. I know he’s been real chippy or whatever, but he definitely asked for the wrong Neil. If I get a chance to run that fight sometime this year, I’m definitely game for it,” Magny said after his win at UFC Jacksonville.

Although Ian Machado Garry is booked against Geoff Neal, Neil Magny says he is torn on who he wants to win that fight. He knows if Garry wins, he could get that matchup, so he is selfishly rooting for that. But, on the other hand, Magny says really likes Neal so is also rooting for him to get the win and derail the Irishman’s hype.

But ultimately, if it is Garry who gets past Neal at UFC 292 on August 19, Magny is very interested in that fight as he believes he has the style to beat the Irishman and derail his hype.

With his win over Phil Rowe at UFC Jacksonville on Saturday, Neil Magny improved to 28-10 and returned to the win column after losing to Gilbert Burns in January. Magny is 21-9 in the UFC but is just 4-5 in his last nine, but in his career does have notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Carlos Condit, Geoff Neal, and Johny Hendricks among others.

