Dricus Du Plessis plans to finish Robert Whittaker at UFC 290: “We’ll see who’s the biggest dog”

Dricus Du Plessis is confident he will finish Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

Du Plessis is set for the toughest test of his career as he will take on Whittaker in a title eliminator bout with the winner set to take on Israel Adesanya in September. It’s an intriguing matchup but the oddsmakers have Whittaker as a sizeable betting favorite to get the job done.

Although Robert Whittaker is the betting favorite to win next weekend at UFC 290, Dricus Du Plessis is confident he won’t just beat the Aussie but plans to finish him.

“I’m going out there to finish. If you look at my record, I’m not going out there to chase decisions. I’m going out there to finish Robert Whittaker. I think it’s gonna be one heck of a fight,” Du Plessis said to The Schmo. “At the end of the day, he has a lot of dog, I have a lot of dog, and we’ll see who’s the biggest dog. At the end of the day, I know that’s me always, every single time.”

RELATED: Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou’s split with the UFC will be short-lived.

As Du Plessis says, he doesn’t like going the distance as in his UFC career four of his five wins have come by stoppage. In his MMA career as a whole, the decision victory over Brad Tavares is the lone time he has gone the distance. With that, he believes if he is going to get his hand raised against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290, he will do so by stoppage.

Dricus Du Plessis enters his title eliminator fight coming off a TKO win over Derek Brunson back in March. Prior to that, he scored a submission victory over Darren Till after beating Tavares by decision. To start his UFC career, he knocked out Trevin Giles and in his debut knocked out Markus Perez.