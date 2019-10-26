Pro fighters react after Nate Diaz gets exonerated by USADA

Earlier this evening it was announced that USADA had cleared Nate Diaz of any wrongdoing and the Stockton native was now eligible to compete at UFC 244.

Diaz had taken to Twitter earlier in the week claiming that he was no longer fighting in New York because he had been flagged by USADA. However, UFC President Dana White assured fans tonight that the fight between ‘The Stockton Slugger’ and ‘Gamebred’ is still a go for UFC 244.

Nate Diaz is slated to square off with fellow welterweight Jorge Masvidal in the November 2nd headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. The winner of that highly anticipated matchup will be awarded the promotions new BMF Title.

The UFC issued the following statement on Nate Diaz being cleared by USADA:

“On October 24, 2019, Nate Diaz released a public statement regarding a recent out-of-competition test conducted by USADA. UFC has been notified by USADA that the out-of-competition test concluded that LGD-4033 was present in Mr. Diaz’s sample at an amount below the decision concentration level for this substance. USADA is reviewing the out-of-competition test as an atypical finding. Further laboratory testing conducted by the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL), a WADA-accredited lab in Salt Lake City, Utah, has confirmed that two bottles of the same organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin that Mr. Diaz was using were each contaminated with LGD-4033, which the evidence supports resulted in Mr. Diaz’s positive sample.

Mr. Diaz has not committed an anti-doping policy violation, has not been provisionally suspended and is not subject to any sanctions. Additionally, UFC has been informed by independent experts who have determined that there is unequivocally no appreciable performance enhancing or therapeutic benefit from the significantly limited amount of LGD-4033 that may be present in his system, which is roughly 10,000 times lower than one LGD-4033 therapeutic dose.”

Check out how fellow fighters reacted to Nate Diaz being cleared by USADA in seemingly record time below.

Good. That's as it should be. Now how about USADA giving me back 18 months of my career and forcing me to take them to court? I'm glad Nate is absolved, as he should be, but USADA clearly has no set standards and act arbitrarily it would seem. https://t.co/htSlXJKsy7 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) October 26, 2019

With all this Diaz and USADA stuff going I will say this, USADA is worse than being on probation. I was out with the family one time at Dave and busters and dude made me do a test in the bathroom while everyone was coming in and out watching me poor piss into a glass bottle. — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) October 26, 2019

Nice to see the UFC stand up for an athlete of theirs. I remember how when asked they stepped up for me as well… 🦗 Oh wait… https://t.co/62ZxUW1Aml — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) October 26, 2019

Hopefully now they have these thresholds set they can go back and review any previous suspensions. Great step forward by USADA and the UFC. Where can athletes find information on what the acceptable levels are? https://t.co/knw7FlvNi0 — Rock n Rumble (@ElvisSinosic) October 26, 2019

This makes no sense. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 26, 2019

Told ya.. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 26, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 26, 2019