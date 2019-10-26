Pro fighters react after Nate Diaz gets exonerated by USADA

By
Chris Taylor
-
Nate Diaz
Image: @natediaz209 on Instagram

Earlier this evening it was announced that USADA had cleared Nate Diaz of any wrongdoing and the Stockton native was now eligible to compete at UFC 244.

Diaz had taken to Twitter earlier in the week claiming that he was no longer fighting in New York because he had been flagged by USADA. However, UFC President Dana White assured fans tonight that the fight between ‘The Stockton Slugger’ and ‘Gamebred’ is still a go for UFC 244.

Nate Diaz is slated to square off with fellow welterweight Jorge Masvidal in the November 2nd headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York. The winner of that highly anticipated matchup will be awarded the promotions new BMF Title.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz

The UFC issued the following statement on Nate Diaz being cleared by USADA:

On October 24, 2019, Nate Diaz released a public statement regarding a recent out-of-competition test conducted by USADA. UFC has been notified by USADA that the out-of-competition test concluded that LGD-4033 was present in Mr. Diaz’s sample at an amount below the decision concentration level for this substance. USADA is reviewing the out-of-competition test as an atypical finding. Further laboratory testing conducted by the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory (SMRTL), a WADA-accredited lab in Salt Lake City, Utah, has confirmed that two bottles of the same organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin that Mr. Diaz was using were each contaminated with LGD-4033, which the evidence supports resulted in Mr. Diaz’s positive sample.

Mr. Diaz has not committed an anti-doping policy violation, has not been provisionally suspended and is not subject to any sanctions. Additionally, UFC has been informed by independent experts who have determined that there is unequivocally no appreciable performance enhancing or therapeutic benefit from the significantly limited amount of LGD-4033 that may be present in his system, which is roughly 10,000 times lower than one LGD-4033 therapeutic dose.”

Check out how fellow fighters reacted to Nate Diaz being cleared by USADA in seemingly record time below.

What do you think of Nate Diaz being exonerated by USADA in less than 48 hours? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 26, 2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR