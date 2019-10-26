Breaking! Nate Diaz cleared by USADA, expected to fight at UFC 244

Nate Diaz has been cleared of any wrongdoing by USADA and is expected to fight Jorge Masvidal as scheduled at UFC 244.

The terrific news come from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who took to Twitter with the following information.

Breaking: Nate Diaz is eligible to compete at UFC 244. USADA has ruled he has not committed an anti-doping violation. Elevated level of SARMS was traced to a contaminated organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 26, 2019

“Breaking: Nate Diaz is eligible to compete at UFC 244. USADA has ruled he has not committed an anti-doping violation. Elevated level of SARMS was traced to a contaminated organic, vegan, plant-based daily multivitamin.”

UFC Chief Legal Officer Hunter Campbell says he has "every reason to believe" Diaz will still fight in New York. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 26, 2019

“UFC Chief Legal Officer Hunter Campbell says he has “every reason to believe” Diaz will still fight in New York.”

Nate Diaz was live on Instagram earlier this afternoon from his backyard in California.

‘The Stockton Native’ has a flight to New York booked for tomorrow morning but there has been no confirmation from his side that he will be on it.

Nate Diaz was last seen in action at UFC 241 where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout.

Diaz is slated to meet Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 244 headliner at Madison Square Garden, with the winner being awarded the promotions new BMF Title.

‘Gamebred’ is coming off back to back knockout victories over top ranked opponents Ben Askren and Darren Till.

UPDATE: Dana White confirms the fight is on!

The fight is ON!!! I 100% knew Nate wasn't taking anything to cheat. #UFC244 November 2, MSG. #BMF pic.twitter.com/U9VEOPT0Ul — Dana White (@danawhite) October 26, 2019

Who do you think will emerge victories when Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal fight in the main event of UFC 244? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom October 25, 2019