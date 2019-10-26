UFC Singapore Results and Highlights

A key welterweight bout featuring division standouts Ben Askren and Demian Maia headlines today’s UFC Singapore event.

Askren will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering the first loss of his career in devastating fashion to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 in July.

Prior to being starched by ‘Gamebred’, ‘Funky’ had scored a controversial first round submission victory over former UFC welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler in his promotional debut.

Ben Askren (19-1 MMA) has captured world titles in both ONE and Bellator and hopes that a win over Demian Maia tonight can put him right back into UFC title contention.

Meanwhile, Demian Maia (27-9 MMA) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Rocco Martin in June. That win made it two in a row for the Brazilian submission specialist, as Maia had previously defeated Lyman Good with a rear naked choke.

In the co-main event of UFC Singapore lightweights Michael Johnson and Stevie Ray will throw down in hopes of moving up the crowded 155-pound division.

Johnson is coming off a brutal knockout loss to Josh Emmett which occurred this past March.

His opponent Stevie Ray will also be looking to rebound, this after being floored by Leo Santos earlier this summer.

Demian Maia vs. Ben Askren

Michael Johnson vs. Stevie Ray

Frank Camacho vs. Beneil Dariush

Ciryl Gane vs. Don’Tale Mayes – Gane def. Mayes via submission (heel hook) at 4:46 of Round 3

Muslim Salikhov vs. Laureano Staropoli — Salikhov def. Staropoli by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 29-28)

Randa Markos vs. Ashley Yoder — Markos def. Yoder by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Rafael Fiziev vs. Alex White — Fiziev def. White by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Enrique Barzola vs. Movsar Evloev — Evloev def. Barzola by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Maurice Greene — Pavlovich def. Greene via TKO (punches) at 2:11 of Round 1

Done in One! Pavlovich puts Greene away in round 1 #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/5Eu4VqmZnG — UFC (@ufc) October 26, 2019

Alexandra Albu vs. Loma Lookboonmee — Lookboonmee def. Albu by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Jeff Hughes vs. Raphael Pessoa — Pessoa def. Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

