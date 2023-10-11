Dana White says the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa fight is now in jeopardy for UFC 294

White confirms Chimaev vs Costa is in danger

“Yeah, that’s possible [Chimaev vs Costa being off].”

“Very soon [they’ll know for sure], very soon. Unless another f***ing big mouth pops up out of somewhere, you know what I mean? So, yeah. Hopefully within a couple hours I’ll have an answer for ya.”

White was then asked whether or not they have a backup option in place if the bout falls apart.

“We’re talking to a couple of people right now.”

At this point, it certainly seems as if there’s some kind of curse surrounding this UFC 294 card as we get closer and closer to the event. Hopefully, there’s some way in which this fight can be kept on the card, so long as Costa is close to 100%.

