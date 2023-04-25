search
Nate Diaz UFC

Nate Diaz’s representative claims the Stockton native “acted entirely in self-defense” in New Orleans street fight

By Cole Shelton - April 25, 2023
Nate Diaz

Zach Rosenfield the representative of Nate Diaz, claims the Stockton native acted in self-defense this past weekend.

On Friday night in New Orleans, Diaz was watching his teammate Chris Avila compete on the KSI boxing card. During the event, he threw a water bottle at someone, but that was just the beginning of it. After the event ended, Diaz got into an altercation in the street as the former UFC fighter choked Rodney Anderson out cold.

After the video was released, the New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Diaz. However, Nate’s representatives are looking forward to presenting the facts as they claim their client was only acting in self-defense.

“Nate’s attorney Walter Becker can confirm that Nate has received word of the arrest warrant and Becker has been in contact with court authorities in New Orleans. Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense. No further comment will be made at this time,” Diaz’s representative wrote in a statement.

As of right now, Nate Diaz has not turned himself in and there is still a warrant out for his arrest. But all signs point to Diaz working with the NOPD to prove his innocence in court, as his team is confident that he only acted in self-defense.

Diaz, meanwhile, is set to return to the ring on August 5 in a pay-per-view main event against Jake Paul in his pro boxing debut. Prior to that, he fought out his UFC deal at UFC 279 as he submitted Tony Ferguson in a fight that was put together on a day’s notice after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight.

What do you make of Nate Diaz’s team claiming he used self-defense during the street fight in New Orleans?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

