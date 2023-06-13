Nate Diaz scoffs at the idea of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fighting for the BMF title: “I don’t feel they fit the criteria”

Nate Diaz has laughed off the idea of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje competing for the BMF championship.

When the BMF title was first created, it happened as a result of the feud between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Dana White needed a pay-per-view main event, and he got one. Diaz ultimately wasn’t able to overcome Masvidal, but it was certainly a memorable night of entertainment.

In terms of the future, the now-vacant BMF title will be up for grabs later this summer when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje collide. In the eyes of many, it’s a move that makes sense, considering how violent both men can be inside the Octagon.

Of course, the BMF crown generally causes some controversy, and Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed by the match-up when discussing it during a recent interview.

“Yeah, I don’t feel they fit the criteria [for the BMF title], I’m good,” Diaz said. “Yeah, they’re dorks. Poirier and Gaethje, right? What’re you talking about.”

Quotes via MMA News