Nate Diaz scoffs at the idea of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fighting for the BMF title: “I don’t feel they fit the criteria”
Nate Diaz has laughed off the idea of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje competing for the BMF championship.
When the BMF title was first created, it happened as a result of the feud between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Dana White needed a pay-per-view main event, and he got one. Diaz ultimately wasn’t able to overcome Masvidal, but it was certainly a memorable night of entertainment.
In terms of the future, the now-vacant BMF title will be up for grabs later this summer when Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje collide. In the eyes of many, it’s a move that makes sense, considering how violent both men can be inside the Octagon.
Of course, the BMF crown generally causes some controversy, and Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed by the match-up when discussing it during a recent interview.
“Yeah, I don’t feel they fit the criteria [for the BMF title], I’m good,” Diaz said. “Yeah, they’re dorks. Poirier and Gaethje, right? What’re you talking about.”
Quotes via MMA News
Diaz laughs off Poirier and Gaethje
Diaz has a big challenge of his own coming up as he prepares to take on Jake Paul in an August boxing showdown. It’s the kind of bout that has been heavily rumored for a few years now, and it’ll give Diaz the chance to finally shut ‘The Problem Child’ up once and for all.
If he was to ever return to the UFC, you can bet he’d want to face one of these guys. Gaethje is always fun to watch, and Poirier is someone that Diaz has been matched with in the past.
Between all three, it’s not hard to picture even more fireworks in the future.
Do you agree with Nate Diaz? Who do you favor in the Poirier/Gaethje fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje Nate Diaz UFC