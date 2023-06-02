Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier will be “25 minutes of hell”

Justin Gaethje knows his UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier for the BMF belt won’t be easy.

Gaethje and Poirier are set to rematch in the main event of UFC 291 and although ‘The Highlight’ lost the first time around by fourth-round stoppage, he says he won’t be watching the first fight. ‘The Highlight‘ believes both he and ‘The Diamond’ have evolved as fighters since that first encounter five years ago and thus watching the old tape won’t do him any favors. However, he’s still preparing for an all-out war on July 29, as he knows their rematch will be a dog fight.

“That was five years ago, I do not believe that plays a factor. I won’t watch that fight, the UFC made me watch it the other day, it’s a fun fight to watch,” Gaethje said on DC & RC. “But, like I said, I fought like an idiot, but that is the challenge we are facing, every fight is so different every time. I fought Oliveira like an idiot, that was two fights ago, I fought the last fight perfect, I fought the fight before Oliveira perfect against Chandler.

“Every one of these is a different circumstance, a different time, it’s 25 minutes on July 29 and that’s all that matters. What’s going to happen, I don’t know,” Gaethje continued. “I am preparing for 25 minutes of hell because I know I’m fighting a dog and I know that I will never quit on myself and he knows that. So, I’m sure we will be as prepared as we possibly can.”

With Justin Gaethje expecting the fight to be back-and-forth and 25 minutes of hell, he says he needs to make Dustin Poirier pay for every mistake he makes. ‘The Highlight’ also knows he needs to be nearly perfect to beat and finish someone the caliber of Poirier, but that is why he is so excited for the rematch at UFC 291.