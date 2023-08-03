Nate Diaz responds to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight
This Saturday night, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will collide in the boxing ring. They’ll do so with the world watching and with Diaz making his pro debut after years of teasing a move into the squared circle. Paul, meanwhile, will attempt to bounce back from his recent loss to Tommy Fury.
A lot of fans believe Jake Paul is the favorite given his experience in the boxing ring. Still, this is Nate Diaz we’re talking about here, and he’s made a career out of surprising the masses.
One thing that has also been teased is the idea of Paul getting into the cage following his signing with PFL. He’s even put forward a $10 million challenge to take on Diaz in that environment.
When asked about it, Nate had the following to say.
“I don’t fight for that organization,” Diaz responded when asked about Paul’s offer. “If we do something, we’re going to do something real. Co-promotion, if anything.”
“It will probably either be back in the UFC, or do something like this in an MMA style – or boxing, either one,” Diaz said of his future.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have been rivals for quite some time now. With that in mind, we’d imagine that would know each other pretty well given their interactions. When thinking about how likely this collision would actually be in mixed martial arts, it’s hard to see much coming of it.
Do you expect to see Jake Paul and Nate Diaz compete against each other in MMA? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
