Nate Diaz responds to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight

Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s offer for the two to compete in an MMA fight for $10 million.

This Saturday night, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will collide in the boxing ring. They’ll do so with the world watching and with Diaz making his pro debut after years of teasing a move into the squared circle. Paul, meanwhile, will attempt to bounce back from his recent loss to Tommy Fury.

A lot of fans believe Jake Paul is the favorite given his experience in the boxing ring. Still, this is Nate Diaz we’re talking about here, and he’s made a career out of surprising the masses.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL EXPLAINS WHY HE DOESN’T “RESPECT” NATE DIAZ AS A “PERSON” AHEAD OF THEIR BOXING MATCH

One thing that has also been teased is the idea of Paul getting into the cage following his signing with PFL. He’s even put forward a $10 million challenge to take on Diaz in that environment.

When asked about it, Nate had the following to say.

“I don’t fight for that organization,” Diaz responded when asked about Paul’s offer. “If we do something, we’re going to do something real. Co-promotion, if anything.”