John McCarthy weighs in on Jan Blachowicz’s claims of robbery after UFC 291 loss: “You think the f***ing takedown is what gives you the win?”

John McCarthy has questioned Jan Blachowicz’s claim that he was robbed in his UFC 291 defeat to Alex Pereira.

Last weekend at UFC 291, Jan Blachowicz went head to head with Alex Pereira in a big light heavyweight clash. The popular opinion, in the eyes of many, was that the winner would receive a title shot in their next bout. In the end, the judges ultimately gave the nod to ‘Poatan’ following a competitive encounter.

For Jan Blachowicz, though, that wasn’t good enough. The Polish sensation felt as if he had done more than enough to topple the Brazilian, and he made his feelings known after the fight on social media.

John McCarthy, meanwhile, feels like he doesn’t have much of a case.

“Sorry, negative [robbery]. He lost the fight. Just because you got a takedown with what, 30 seconds left, in the third round, after losing four minutes and 30 seconds of the round? You think a f***ing takedown is what gives you the win? Come on. Bulls***.”