John McCarthy weighs in on Jan Blachowicz’s claims of robbery after UFC 291 loss: “You think the f***ing takedown is what gives you the win?”

By Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023
John McCarthy has questioned Jan Blachowicz’s claim that he was robbed in his UFC 291 defeat to Alex Pereira.

Jan-Blachowicz

Last weekend at UFC 291, Jan Blachowicz went head to head with Alex Pereira in a big light heavyweight clash. The popular opinion, in the eyes of many, was that the winner would receive a title shot in their next bout. In the end, the judges ultimately gave the nod to ‘Poatan’ following a competitive encounter.

For Jan Blachowicz, though, that wasn’t good enough. The Polish sensation felt as if he had done more than enough to topple the Brazilian, and he made his feelings known after the fight on social media.

RELATED: JAN BLACHOWICZ RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING SPLIT DECISION LOSS TO ALEX PEREIRA AT UFC 291: “THEY ROBBED ME”

John McCarthy, meanwhile, feels like he doesn’t have much of a case.

“Sorry, negative [robbery]. He lost the fight. Just because you got a takedown with what, 30 seconds left, in the third round, after losing four minutes and 30 seconds of the round? You think a f***ing takedown is what gives you the win? Come on. Bulls***.”

McCarthy questions Blachowicz

“If you’re in the Blachowicz camp, it can’t be a great fight and you get the win. To be honest, it’s no different to when he fought Izzy. Did Jan Blachowicz win with Polish Power when he beat Izzy? No. How did he win? He took him down, and was able to control him on the ground, land some shots, dictate the placement of the fight, and keep Izzy from utilizing the greatest skill he has. That’s what he needed to do to beat Pereira, and he wasn’t able to do it.”

Do you believe Jan Blachowicz has a point, or do you agree with John McCarthy? What is next for the former champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jan Blachowicz John McCarthy UFC

Related

Jamahal Hill, Ariel Helwani, UFC, MMA

Ariel Helwani responds to recent criticism from former UFC champion Jamahal Hill: “I come here with love in my heart”

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023
Dustin Jacoby
UFC

Dustin Jacoby expecting to make a "statement" with KO win over Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Dustin Jacoby is looking to get the bad taste out of his mouth.

Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

Cory Sandhagen explains why he's in a "win-win" situation if he beats Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Cory Sandhagen believes beating Rob Font puts him in a win-win situation.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul explains why he doesn't "respect" Nate Diaz as a "person" ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Jake Paul admits he doesn’t respect Nate Diaz as a person.

Daniel Cormier and Justin Gaethje
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier recommends Justin Gaethje disregard Conor McGregor callout: "Title fight or bust"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje has bigger things in mind than Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he's in on Jake Paul's "secret" that MMA fighters can't box: "I'm not your average MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023
Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush confident in potential future rematch with Charles Oliveira: "I win that fight"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has reflected on his loss to Charles Oliveira.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz leaves face-to-face interview with Jake Paul early after being criticized of not promoting the fight enough

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Nate Diaz just wants to fight.

Jamahal Hill, Ariel Helwani, UFC, MMA
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill takes aim at Ariel Helwani for the “dirty, sneaky tactics that he likes to use” to get over on fighters

Susan Cox - August 2, 2023

Jamahal Hill is taking aim at Ariel Helwani for the ‘dirty, sneaky tactics that he likes to use’ to get over on fighters.

Daniel Cormier
Kevin Holland

Daniel Cormier shares advice for Kevin Holland following his “not ideal” comments at UFC 291

Susan Cox - August 2, 2023

Daniel Cormier is sharing some advice for Kevin Holland following his ‘not ideal’ comments at UFC 291.