John McCarthy weighs in on Jan Blachowicz’s claims of robbery after UFC 291 loss: “You think the f***ing takedown is what gives you the win?”
Last weekend at UFC 291, Jan Blachowicz went head to head with Alex Pereira in a big light heavyweight clash. The popular opinion, in the eyes of many, was that the winner would receive a title shot in their next bout. In the end, the judges ultimately gave the nod to ‘Poatan’ following a competitive encounter.
For Jan Blachowicz, though, that wasn’t good enough. The Polish sensation felt as if he had done more than enough to topple the Brazilian, and he made his feelings known after the fight on social media.
RELATED: JAN BLACHOWICZ RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING SPLIT DECISION LOSS TO ALEX PEREIRA AT UFC 291: “THEY ROBBED ME”
John McCarthy, meanwhile, feels like he doesn’t have much of a case.
“Sorry, negative [robbery]. He lost the fight. Just because you got a takedown with what, 30 seconds left, in the third round, after losing four minutes and 30 seconds of the round? You think a f***ing takedown is what gives you the win? Come on. Bulls***.”
McCarthy questions Blachowicz
“If you’re in the Blachowicz camp, it can’t be a great fight and you get the win. To be honest, it’s no different to when he fought Izzy. Did Jan Blachowicz win with Polish Power when he beat Izzy? No. How did he win? He took him down, and was able to control him on the ground, land some shots, dictate the placement of the fight, and keep Izzy from utilizing the greatest skill he has. That’s what he needed to do to beat Pereira, and he wasn’t able to do it.”
Do you believe Jan Blachowicz has a point, or do you agree with John McCarthy? What is next for the former champion? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Jan Blachowicz John McCarthy UFC