Jake Paul explains why he doesn’t “respect” Nate Diaz as a “person” ahead of their boxing match

By Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023
Jake Paul admits he doesn’t respect Nate Diaz as a person.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

Paul has been vocal in wanting to box Diaz for quite some time and he will finally get the chance to do so on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas. It’s an intriguing matchup and one Paul is confident he will get his hand raised in. As well, it has become a personal fight for Jake Paul as he says he doesn’t respect Nate Diaz as he thinks the Stockton native is a bully and he’s excited to shut him up.

“I respect his career, I don’t respect him as a person. There is a difference. He’s a bully, he’s a punk, he beats up innocent people, he’s always trying to cause a scene, throwing water bottles at people,” Paul said after the open workouts to Ariel Helwani. “He’s always high. Like what kind of example is that to set for everyone? They are smoking all the f*****g all the time. I don’t like these things about him, someone has to bully the bully and that is what I am going to do on Saturday.”

Throughout the build-up to the fight, Jake Paul has said he wants to bully-the-bully in Nate Diaz. But, he opened up a bit more on what bugs him about Diaz. Of course, back in April, Diaz threw a water bottle backstage at a Misfits boxing event in defense of his teammate Chris Avila.

Jake Paul enters his boxing match against Nate Diaz coming off his first career loss to Tommy Fury by split decision back in February. Prior to that, he beat Anderson Silva by decision to pick up the biggest win of his career. He also has beaten Tyron Woodley twice, including one by KO, and knocked out Ben Askren.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

