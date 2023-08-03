Jake Paul shares his official prediction for upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz

Jake Paul has given his official prediction for his highly-anticipated boxing showdown with Nate Diaz.

On Saturday night, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally meet in the middle of the ring. It’s been a long time coming, with both men teasing this confrontation over the course of the last few years. Paul is seen as the favorite by many due to his experience at the professional level, whereas nobody really knows what to expect from Diaz.

Whatever ends up transpiring, we can expect to see some serious fireworks this weekend as they both put it all on the line.

As you can probably imagine, ‘The Problem Child’ is feeling pretty confident. During a recent interview, Paul made it known that he expects to finish the former UFC star.

“My prediction is a fifth-round knockout,” Paul said.