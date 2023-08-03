Jake Paul shares his official prediction for upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz
On Saturday night, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will finally meet in the middle of the ring. It’s been a long time coming, with both men teasing this confrontation over the course of the last few years. Paul is seen as the favorite by many due to his experience at the professional level, whereas nobody really knows what to expect from Diaz.
Whatever ends up transpiring, we can expect to see some serious fireworks this weekend as they both put it all on the line.
As you can probably imagine, ‘The Problem Child’ is feeling pretty confident. During a recent interview, Paul made it known that he expects to finish the former UFC star.
“My prediction is a fifth-round knockout,” Paul said.
Paul predicts KO over Diaz
“I’m not concerned. I know I want it more and I know what I did in training, and we had people that mimic exactly how he fights. And yeah, he’s going to maybe land a couple of punches, that’s the name of the game. That only wakes me up. I’m going to get hit and hit him harder, and keep on going and weather the storm and end his career.”
Paul was always going to predict a victory over Diaz. A finish, though, is something that would be quite extraordinary to see. Nate is known for having a great chin and his cardio is phenomenal. Which, obviously, sets us up for a really fun showdown in Texas.
What do you think is going to be the end result when Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s bout comes to an end on Saturday? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
