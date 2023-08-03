Boxing legend Mike Tyson set to train and corner Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury fight: “We’re here to win”

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to train and corner Francis Ngannou for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

It will be WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury vs former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou battling it out on Saturday, October 28th in the ring.

It has been confirmed in a press release that Mike Tyson has officially joined team Ngannou for the upcoming showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

‘Iron Mike’ will help with the Cameroonian’s training and will also be present in Ngannou’s corner come October.

Mike Tyson, confirming the news, released the following statement:

“It is no secret I back Ngannou 100% in this face-off of champions. He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it’s game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring. He isn’t a combat novice; he is a world champion. The key will be combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring then delivering the knock-out blow. We’re here to win.”

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) departed the UFC at the start of 2023 following failed contract negotiations with the promotion.

After becoming a free agent, ‘The Predator’ eventually signed on with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Ngannou is scheduled to make his MMA return in 2024 with the PFL, but first, he’s getting his long-awaited boxing match with none other than Tyson Fury.

Ngannou released the following statement concerning the addition of Mike Tyson to his team:

“Bringing Mike Tyson into my training camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury in the ring at this year’s Riyadh Season. Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport. His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super-fight. I’ve been wanting this fight for years and now that it’s here, I’m focused on fighting the greatest fight of my career and shocking the world on the most epic stage for the fans in Riyadh. October 28, the world will know who’s the ‘Baddest Man on The Planet’.”

