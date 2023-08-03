Boxing legend Mike Tyson set to train and corner Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury fight: “We’re here to win”

By Susan Cox - August 3, 2023
Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to train and corner Francis Ngannou for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

Francis-Ngannou-Mike-Tyson

It will be WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury vs former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou battling it out on Saturday, October 28th in the ring.

It has been confirmed in a press release that Mike Tyson has officially joined team Ngannou for the upcoming showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

‘Iron Mike’ will help with the Cameroonian’s training and will also be present in Ngannou’s corner come October.

Mike Tyson, confirming the news, released the following statement:

“It is no secret I back Ngannou 100% in this face-off of champions. He has one hard punch, and when it lands, it’s game over. I am looking forward to working with Ngannou and supporting his transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring. He isn’t a combat novice; he is a world champion. The key will be combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring then delivering the knock-out blow. We’re here to win.”

Ngannou (17-3 MMA) departed the UFC at the start of 2023 following failed contract negotiations with the promotion.

After becoming a free agent, ‘The Predator’ eventually signed on with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

Ngannou is scheduled to make his MMA return in 2024 with the PFL, but first, he’s getting his long-awaited boxing match with none other than Tyson Fury.

Ngannou released the following statement concerning the addition of Mike Tyson to his team:

“Bringing Mike Tyson into my training camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury in the ring at this year’s Riyadh Season. Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport. His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super-fight. I’ve been wanting this fight for years and now that it’s here, I’m focused on fighting the greatest fight of my career and shocking the world on the most epic stage for the fans in Riyadh. October 28, the world will know who’s the ‘Baddest Man on The Planet’.”

Will you be watching Ngannou vs Fury this coming October? Who do you predict will come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Mike Tyson

Related

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

Jake Paul shares his official prediction for upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s offer for the two to compete in an MMA fight for $10 million.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul explains why he doesn't "respect" Nate Diaz as a "person" ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Jake Paul admits he doesn’t respect Nate Diaz as a person.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he's in on Jake Paul's "secret" that MMA fighters can't box: "I'm not your average MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Nate Diaz says he’s in on Jake Paul’s secret that MMA fighters aren’t good boxers.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul's manager reveals potential retirement with loss to Nate Diaz: "He may"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023

Boxing star Jake Paul could end his career with a loss to Nate Diaz on Saturday night.

Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz leaves face-to-face interview with Jake Paul early after being criticized of not promoting the fight enough

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

In the main event of an ESPN+ pay-per-view boxing match, Jake Paul is set to return from his first career loss as he takes on UFC veteran Nate Diaz.

Terence Crawford, Boxing, Ring Magazine
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford sits atop Ring Magazine pound-for-pound rankings

Zain Bando - August 2, 2023

Terence Crawford put on a once-and-a-lifetime performance Saturday night, dominating Errol Spence Jr. from pillar to post, resulting in a devastating Round 9 TKO.

Eddie Hearn
Boxing News

Bobby Green explains why Jake Paul could “have a lot of trouble” with Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2023

UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he thinks Jake Paul could struggle in his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury
KSI

Jake Paul shares prediction for Tommy Fury vs. KSI boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Jake Paul has shared his prediction for the Tommy Fury vs. KSI boxing match in October.