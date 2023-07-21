Paddy Pimblett says he would love to do a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett is sharing that he would love to do a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with Ilia Topuria.

Pimblett (20-3 MMA) last fought in the Octagon in December of 2022 at UFC 282 where he defeated Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA) by unanimous decision.

‘The Baddy’ has been recovering from inner and outer-ligament surgery to his ankle and is unable to define a timeline as to when he’ll be able to once again compete in the Octagon.

Paddy Pimblett, speaking during UFC Fight Night 244, shared what he’d like to do upon his return to the UFC:

“I’m just waiting to see when I come back. Obviously, (Matt) Frevola is a nice one. He called me out. But I think about 12 people have called me out in the post-fight interview, to be honest. We’ll see what happens in the future. I’d love to do a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with Ilia Topuria. I reckon that would be hilarious.”

“That would be funny, that, wouldn’t it? I’d get under some people’s skins, you know what I mean?”

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have a history, they got into an altercation last July in London and have traded barbs at the UFC 282 press conference, but have yet to fight in the cage.

Concluding, the Liverpudlian when asked about Topuria having the performance of the year against Emmett, said with a laugh (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Performance of the Year? He couldn’t finish someone who’s going to retire soon. You’re messing, aren’t you? Josh Emmett is like 39, isn’t he? If you think that was a great performance, then yeah – but I could finish Josh Emmett in my sleep.”

Ilia Topurai (14-0 MMA) defeated Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) by unanimous decision in a featherweight bout this past June. For the record, Josh Emmett is actually 38.

Would you like to see Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria as opposing coaches in TUF ? Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next upon his return to the Octagon?

