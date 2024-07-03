Ilia Topuria reveals Max Holloway may not be his next opponent, ‘Blessed’ responds

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has given an update on his first title defense.

Topuria won the featherweight title back in February with a knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski. The Georgian-Spaniard still doesn’t have his first title defense set despite Max Holloway being the No. 1 contender. However, Topuria says Holloway may not be available so he isn’t sure who he would fight.

Ilia Topuria provides an update on his next title fight 👀 (via @marca) pic.twitter.com/8O5XSnHu9k — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2024

“It’s not because of me. They called me to say that Max Holloway was having family issues, that he was having trouble cutting weight, and that he wanted to fight in a higher weight class. Honestly, I don’t know, I have no idea,” Topuria said.

Following Topuria’s comments, Holloway to X to blast the champ and claimed he is ready and waiting to fight.

Guy is just making things up at this stage,

I been ready. https://t.co/pcEM4Vi98i pic.twitter.com/GkptG2kmsX — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) July 3, 2024

“Guy is just making things up at this stage, I been ready,” Holloway wrote.

Why Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway has not been made is uncertain, but the Hawaiian says it is not because of him. Regardless, Topuria says he is hoping to return in Abu Dhabi in October, and the hope is for many fans is that it would be against Holloway in a highly-anticipated fight.

Ilia Topuria (15-0) is coming off the KO win over Alexander Volkanovski back at UFC 298 in February to become the featherweight champ. Before that, he beat Josh Emmett by decision in a five-round fight to earn the title shot. He’s 7-0 in the UFC and also has notable wins over Youssef Zalal, Bryce Mitchell, and Ryan Hall.

Max Holloway (26-7) is on a three-fight winning streak and is coming off a KO win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 at lightweight to become the BMF champ. Before that, he knocked out Korean Zombie after a decision win over Arnold Allen. Holloway is the former featherweight champ and had defended his belt three times before he lost it to Volkanovski. He holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Brian Ortega, and Charles Oliveira among others.