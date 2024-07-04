Nate Diaz continues to support Conor McGregor following UFC 303 withdrawal

UFC legend Nate Diaz has continued to show his support for Conor McGregor following the latter’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

As we know, Conor McGregor didn’t compete as scheduled at UFC 303 due to a toe injury. As we also know, once upon a time, he had an epic rivalry with Nate Diaz. The two traded blows in a massive two-fight series, splitting it with one win apiece. For so long, we’ve wondered whether or not a trilogy fight will happen – and given the money at stake, you’d have to think it’s a possibility.

However, despite their past hatred for one another, Diaz put that to the side recently to defend Conor. The Irishman has received criticism for pulling out of the International Fight Week showcase, with Nate noting that he understands the decision.

Now, he’s doubled down on that in a recent interview.