Nate Diaz continues to support Conor McGregor following UFC 303 withdrawal

By Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has continued to show his support for Conor McGregor following the latter’s withdrawal from UFC 303.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC

As we know, Conor McGregor didn’t compete as scheduled at UFC 303 due to a toe injury. As we also know, once upon a time, he had an epic rivalry with Nate Diaz. The two traded blows in a massive two-fight series, splitting it with one win apiece. For so long, we’ve wondered whether or not a trilogy fight will happen – and given the money at stake, you’d have to think it’s a possibility.

RELATED: Nate Diaz empathizes with Conor McGregor after UFC 303 pullout: “I’ve done all kinds of s*** I shouldn’t’ve done”

However, despite their past hatred for one another, Diaz put that to the side recently to defend Conor. The Irishman has received criticism for pulling out of the International Fight Week showcase, with Nate noting that he understands the decision.

Now, he’s doubled down on that in a recent interview.

Diaz defends McGregor

“That’s experience, you know, he was f***** up when he fought his last fight and I’ve been f***** up in hella fights and I don’t want to like to cry about it afterwards ‘cuz your a** shouldn’t have came to fight if you was f***** up, that’s how I think about it.”

“So now, before you just jump to conclusions and start being like, ‘He’s hurt, f****** p****’ it’s like bro, he lost his last fight because he went in there like a G and he was hurt and he f***** himself up, you know what I’m saying. That being a part of it, he shouldn’t have showed up though but now he knows. So it’s like when people are like, ‘wah’, I’m like why don’t you just shut up and sit down?”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Nate Diaz? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Nate Diaz UFC

