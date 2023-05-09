Nate Diaz claims he’s “the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC”

Nate Diaz is full of confidence heading into his first professional boxing match.

Diaz is set to headline a boxing pay-per-view against Jake Paul on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It is Diaz’s first fight since his UFC exit and although he never won a title in the promotion, the Stockton native claims he is the best fighter to ever fight in the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“I’m the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC”- Nate Diaz This presser is too good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ogsOTXkjPu — Andrew Marky (@amarkydream) May 9, 2023

“I’m the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC, straight up. On all levels, I’ve fought everybody,” Diaz said during his press conference to promote his boxing match against Jake Paul. “It’s the same decision losses like you just lost, did that guy really win? Who did I fight? Top-10, I’ve been fighting top-10 guys the whole time, I’ve probably fought five guys my whole career who weren’t top-10 and I wasn’t top-10 then either. I’ve been fighting the best guys. Do I deserve to be in with you is what he’s asking? Do I think, come on, man, what the f**k you talking about.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to hear Nate Diaz have this kind of praise for himself as even when he was in the UFC he was calling himself the champion and the best fighter. As well, when this fight was announced he said after he beats Paul he plans on going to back to the UFC to win back his belts.

“Besides Canelo (Alvarez), he’s the biggest thing in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” Diaz said in a press release. “I fucked up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Nate Diaz is currently 21-13 and is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson back in September at UFC 279. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. In his career, he holds notable wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Jim Miller among others.

