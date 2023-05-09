search

Nate Diaz claims he’s “the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC”

By Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Nate Diaz is full of confidence heading into his first professional boxing match.

Nate Diaz

Diaz is set to headline a boxing pay-per-view against Jake Paul on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. It is Diaz’s first fight since his UFC exit and although he never won a title in the promotion, the Stockton native claims he is the best fighter to ever fight in the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“I’m the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC, straight up. On all levels, I’ve fought everybody,” Diaz said during his press conference to promote his boxing match against Jake Paul. “It’s the same decision losses like you just lost, did that guy really win? Who did I fight? Top-10, I’ve been fighting top-10 guys the whole time, I’ve probably fought five guys my whole career who weren’t top-10 and I wasn’t top-10 then either. I’ve been fighting the best guys. Do I deserve to be in with you is what he’s asking? Do I think, come on, man, what the f**k you talking about.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to hear Nate Diaz have this kind of praise for himself as even when he was in the UFC he was calling himself the champion and the best fighter. As well, when this fight was announced he said after he beats Paul he plans on going to back to the UFC to win back his belts.

“Besides Canelo (Alvarez), he’s the biggest thing in boxing. I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” Diaz said in a press release. “I fucked up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”

Nate Diaz is currently 21-13 and is coming off a submission win over Tony Ferguson back in September at UFC 279. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. In his career, he holds notable wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, and Jim Miller among others.

What do you make of Nate Diaz saying he is the best fighter to ever fight in the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Nate-Diaz-Nick-Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz slams "stupid a*s" media member who asked to box Nick Diaz on undercard of Jake Paul fight

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2023
Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

WATCH | Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have first faceoff full of hand fighting ahead of boxing match

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had their first faceoff ahead of their August 5 boxing match. Paul and Diaz are set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view in Dallas, Texas in a highly-anticipated match. The fight […]

Paul Craig
UFC

Paul Craig interested in potential fight with Alex Pereira: "I don’t rate his Jiu-Jitsu"

Lewis Simpson - May 9, 2023

Scotland’s Paul Craig has expressed an interest in fighting former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. The 35-year-old believes it’s a favourable matchup for him given Pereira’s underdeveloped ground game. Despite the offer from Craig, it’s […]

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili accepts challenge from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo: “I will take another of Aljamain Sterling’s leftovers… For now!”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili has accepted the challenge he received from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo. UFC 288 took place last Saturday, May 6th which saw Aljamain Sterling  (23-3 MMA) defeat Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) via split […]

Sean O'Malley, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley says Paddy Pimblett’s eating habits and recent injury are a recipe for depression: “It’s a bad recipe”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett’s eating habits and recent injury are a recipe for depression. Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) last fought in December of last year at UFC 282 where he defeated Jared […]

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 122, UFC Charlotte

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 122 with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Matt Brown, Alex Morono, Cody Stamann, Gabe Green, and Bryan Battle

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad responds after once again being dubbed a “racist” by Colby Covington: “Lawyers can’t help you”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Belal Muhammad has responded after being called a racist by Colby Covington as their war of words really heats up. Last Saturday night at UFC 288, Belal Muhammad defeated Gilbert Burns. In doing so, he […]

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reveals he won’t be getting PPV points in upcoming UFC title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “It sucks”

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2023

Sean O’Malley has revealed that he won’t receive pay-per-view points for his upcoming title showdown against Aljamain Sterling. At UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo via split decision to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. […]

Josh Thomson, Daniel Cormier, UFC 288, Commentary, UFC
UFC

Josh Thomson explains why he was "getting a little mad at some of the commentary" during the UFC 288 main event: "That bothered me"

Christopher Taylor - May 8, 2023

Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson was not impressed with commentary during last weekend’s UFC 288 main event. Saturday’s pay-per-view event in New Jersey was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring former title holder […]

Conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo, UFC, UFC 288
Henry Cejudo

Conor McGregor tells Henry Cejudo to "dust if off and come back" following recent Twitter feud

Jeffrey Walter - May 8, 2023

Conor McGregor has seemingly buried the hatchet with Henry Cejudo, only a day after the two engaged in some heated exchanges on Twitter. It was just two nights ago in the main event of UFC […]