Four PFL fighters have tested positive for banned substances, including Thiago Santos.

The Professional Fighters League have multiple fighters who have been flagged for submitting samples which were deemed positive for banned substances.

‘MMA Fighting’ broke the news via ‘Twitter‘:

“Four Fighters Fail Drug Tests During PFL 2023 Season. Four Fighters, Thiago Santos, Krzysztof Jotko, Cappelozza and Rizvan Kuniev – Tested Positive For Banned Substances Following The First Half Of The PFL Heavyweight And Light Heavyweight Season In Las Vegas, Multiple People With Knowledge Of The Situation Told MMA Fighting.”

No details have been released indicating which banned substances were found and if and when suspensions will be forthcoming.

Thiago Santos (22-12 MMA) fought out his UFC contract and signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL in September of last year. Participating in the PFL 2023 season as a light heavyweight, Santos lost his debut fight to Rob Wilkinson (18-2 MMA) by unanimous decision this past April. ‘Marreta’ was scheduled to fight Mohammad Fakhreddine (15-5 MMA) this coming June in Atlanta, Georgia.

Krzysztof Jotko (24-7 MMA) was released from the UFC last October, after 9 years with the promotion. Subsequently signing with the PFL, Jotko made his debut this past April 1st as well, losing via split decision to Will Fleury (12-3 MMA).

Bruno Cappelozza (16-6 MMA) signed with the PFL in 2020 and made his debut in the 2021 season.

Rizvan Kuniev (12-2 MMA) signed with the PFL late last year and made his debut last month defeating Renan Ferreira (9-4 MMA) via unanimous decision.

MMA reporter, Amy Kaplan, is suggesting of the four fighters named, they may just be the tip of the iceberg, and other fighters could also be flagged shortly for using banned substances.

Definitely not a good start to the 2023 PFL season.

What are your thoughts on fighters still using banned substances in the PFL and other leagues? Are you suprised to see names like Thiago Santos and Krzysztof Jotko flagged?

