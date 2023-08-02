Daniel Cormier recommends Justin Gaethje disregard Conor McGregor callout: “Title fight or bust”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje has bigger things in mind than Conor McGregor.

‘The Highlight’ returned to action over the weekend in the main event of UFC 291. Five years after suffering a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in his home state, he repaid the favor. In the pay-per-view headliner, Justin Gaethje scored a highlight-reel knockout win over ‘The Diamond’, with Daniel Cormier sitting cage side.

Following the victory, he called to face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2, going down in October. However, Justin Gaethje then received a callout from a massive star, Conor McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ is currently recovering from injury and recently coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Nonetheless, Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe the fight makes sense for Justin Gaethje at this stage. The UFC commentator discussed the possible bout between ‘The Highlight’ and Conor McGregor during a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast. There, he stated that it’s a title shot or bust after UFC 291 for the former interim champion.

“Title fight, it’s title fight or bust for me,” Daniel Cormier stated when asked about Justin Gaethje fighting Conor McGregor. “This guy needs to be able to fight for a championship because that’s all he did and that’s all he wants to do. He said last time he fought against [Rafael] Fiziev, that it was one more run at a championship opportunity.”

He continued, “Now, that is happening. It’s happening right now, the ability to fight the winner of Oliveira vs. Makhachev. And, I think he’s better prepared for it now because when you watch him in the Fiziev fight, and you watch him in the fight last weekend, this guy’s a better version of himself… He is the number one contender and rightfully so, he’s the guy who should be challenging for the championship.”

