Marijuana exemption denied for Nate Diaz ahead of Jake Paul boxing bout

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set to collide between the ropes on August 5th, and it was confirmed both fighters would undergo drug testing, including for marijuana.

The boxing contest between the pair is trending as one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the summer due to both men’s massive fan bases and personalities. Diaz has built a loyal following while competing in MMA under the UFC banner.

It’s no secret the Stockton native has two deep passions, fighting and marijuana, and he will have to quit smoking the latter ahead of his fight in August.

The fight between Diaz and Paul will occur in the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations will be the regulator of the contest, meaning both competitors will undergo drug testing by the TDLR and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association. Marijuana testing will be a part of this.

Nate Diaz denied marijuana exemption ahead of Jake Paul fight

In regards to marijuana, over the years, many fighters have been suspended for testing positive for using the drug, including Nate’s brother, Nick Diaz. As of late, states across the US have become slightly more relaxed about fighters using the drug, but in some places, it’s still strictly frowned upon. Marijuana is a major part of both Diaz’s brother’s personas and way of life. Diaz has not shied away from his love for smoking. He even lit up a joint while a USADA testing agent was there to test him.

🤣 Nate Diaz smoking a joint while being tested for PEDs by the USADA for his upcoming fight against Khamzat Chimaevpic.twitter.com/GTuI2lk4F8 — Bet Any Sports (@betanysportsEU) August 27, 2022 “We will be working with VADA on testing prior to the fight and will be compliance with all VADA rules, as well as the rules and regulations set forth by TDLR,” Real Fight, Inc. President and Diaz’s manager Zach Rosenfield told High Times.