Jake Paul hires new head coach ahead of Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul has made a change to his team ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz.

Paul is set to headline a DAZN pay-per-view on August 5 in Dallas, Texas against the former UFC star. It’s a highly-anticipated fight and the stakes are high as Paul says with a loss, he thinks his career is over.

With that, Paul has made a change to his camp as he reunited with Shane Mosley as his head coach, while former head coach BJ Flores will remain on the team as an advisory consultant. J’Leon Love will also remain a part of his team, while Theo Chambers has been added to the coaching staff.

“I wanted to reconsider everyone on the team,” Paul told ESPN. “Made some changes, went back to the drawing board. And basically, there were certain mistakes I was making that Shane and my head coach Theo Chambers identified and we’re on the same page about [them].”

This also is not the first time Shane Mosley will coach Jake Paul. Mosley helped coach Paul in his first fight against fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib, but at the time, Mosley didn’t have the time to go full-time with Paul.

Now, however, Shane Mosley is ready to work with Jake Paul again and believes there were some mistakes he made in his last fight which he plans to correct against Nate Diaz.

“I think when he got in the ring with Tommy Fury, his mental wasn’t there, his health wasn’t 100% and there were a lot of things that were wrong,” Mosley said about Paul. “And there’s a couple little, minor technical things he should work on and could work on. But I think the main problem was [mental], how he approached the fight.”

Paul is currently the betting favorite to beat Diaz on August 5.

