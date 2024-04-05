Joe Rogan dismisses age will be a factor in Mike Tyson’s boxing return against Jake Paul: “You don’t lose that much ability!”

By Curtis Calhoun - April 5, 2024

Joe Rogan doesn’t understand why people are so quick to dismiss Mike Tyson’s chances ahead of his boxing return against Jake Paul.

Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

The 57-year-old Tyson will make his return to the boxing ring against Paul in an exhibition on July 20. He returns to the ring almost four years since his fight against fellow boxing legend, Roy Jones Jr., in a fight that went to a split draw.

Ahead of his boxing return, many have questioned why Tyson would return to the ring in the first place. He’ll be 58 years old when he faces off with Paul, who is nearly 30 years his junior.

Rogan, who has developed a friendship with Tyson in recent years, isn’t buying that age will deter the heavyweight boxing great against Paul.

Joe Rogan dismisses Mike Tyson’s age ahead of Jake Paul boxing return

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan dismissed the notion that Tyson’s age will play a factor in the Paul fight.

“There’s certain people that are just crazy,” Rogan said of Tyson’s detractors. “They’re definitely uninformed, because here’s the thing. Yes, he’s 57 years old, he’ll be 58 when they fight. He’s had a long fighting career, he’s been knocked out by massive men like Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield. He’s had a lot of blows, and it’s long past the time where most people ever fight…

“He’s also doing this very unique kind of training with electrical muscular stimulation…it has massive benefits of rehabilitating injuries, and also for a lot of people, gives them significant gains when they use it as opposed to just using weight lifting…you don’t lose that much ability! You have to understand who you’re talking about.”

Tyson is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of all time, and certainly one of the sport’s best heavyweights. The knockout barrage he posted early in his career is still talked about today by fans and analysts.

Paul is looking to win his fourth straight fight after recent knockouts of Ryan Bourland and Andre August. He also defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz last August.

Rogan, a top UFC analyst, thinks Tyson will be in sufficient physical shape when he faces Paul in the ring. It’s only a matter of time until we find out if the concerns of some fans and analysts were warranted.

