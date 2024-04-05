Joe Rogan dismisses age will be a factor in Mike Tyson’s boxing return against Jake Paul: “You don’t lose that much ability!”

Joe Rogan dismisses Mike Tyson’s age ahead of Jake Paul boxing return

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan dismissed the notion that Tyson’s age will play a factor in the Paul fight.

“There’s certain people that are just crazy,” Rogan said of Tyson’s detractors. “They’re definitely uninformed, because here’s the thing. Yes, he’s 57 years old, he’ll be 58 when they fight. He’s had a long fighting career, he’s been knocked out by massive men like Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield. He’s had a lot of blows, and it’s long past the time where most people ever fight…

“He’s also doing this very unique kind of training with electrical muscular stimulation…it has massive benefits of rehabilitating injuries, and also for a lot of people, gives them significant gains when they use it as opposed to just using weight lifting…you don’t lose that much ability! You have to understand who you’re talking about.”

Tyson is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of all time, and certainly one of the sport’s best heavyweights. The knockout barrage he posted early in his career is still talked about today by fans and analysts.

Paul is looking to win his fourth straight fight after recent knockouts of Ryan Bourland and Andre August. He also defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz last August.

Rogan, a top UFC analyst, thinks Tyson will be in sufficient physical shape when he faces Paul in the ring. It’s only a matter of time until we find out if the concerns of some fans and analysts were warranted.