search

Nate Diaz will be subject to Marijuana testing for boxing match with Jake Paul: “Wait what happened?”

By Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Nate Diaz will be subject to marijuana testing for the upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz

On Saturday, August 5th in Dallas, Texas, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will square off in an eight-round boxing match.

‘MMA Fighting’ initially reported that Diaz will be subject to marijuana testing prior to the fight. Apparently, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which oversees combat sports in the state of Texas, maintains Diaz is subject to the same rules as everyone else quoting:

“Mr. Diaz will be held to the same rules as everyone else who competes in combative sports events in Texas.”

Many states and other regulatory bodies like the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), no longer punish or enforce marijuana use with the fighters. However, not so for the TDLR, who has a strict 50 ng/ml THC threshold in which any THC level over 50ng/ml is a violation.

Violating that threshold entitles the athlete to a 90-day suspension and a $500 fine according to TDLR rules.

Nate Diaz, UFC

Image via jiu jitsu times

This could pose a problem for the 38-year-old in Nate Diaz. The Californian has been very open concerning his use of marijuana and has been seen smoking at press conference and workouts.

When asked by ‘MMA Junkie‘ about drug testing at Tuesdays press conference promoting the upcoming Paul vs Diaz bout, ‘The Stockton Native’ said:

“There’s a lot of weed in (my system). There is.”

Following up with the no tolerance policy for marijuana in the state of Texas, Diaz responded:

“Wait what happened?  Well, let’s go to California.”

The question now becomes can and will Nate Diaz lay off the weed for an extended period of time in accordance with Texas rules in order to fight in Dallas, or will he convince the powers that be that the boxing match needs to be moved to a different state and a different venue.

Do you agree with the Texas anti-marijuana rule?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Nate Diaz UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White announces official main card and televised prelim lineup for UFC 290

Lewis Simpson - May 10, 2023
Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
UFC

Jon Jones produces “highest-grossing commercial PPV” for the UFC in the past 12 months

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Jon Jones has produced the ‘highest-grossing commercial PPV’ for the UFC in the past 12 months. The heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is being credited for helping build UFC 285 into the biggest selling card of […]

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
UFC

Henry Cejudo reacts to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss: “I’ve reached f**king accolades that these dudes wish they’ve accomplished”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Henry Cejudo is reacting to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss. Last Saturday, May 6th, saw Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) return to the Octagon after a 3 year hiatus to enter […]

Belal Muhammad, UFC Sao Paulo
UFC

Belal Muhammad was not impressed that news of his ankle injury leaked prior to UFC 288: “Who’s the rat in my camp?”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Belal Muhammad was not impressed that news of his ankle injury leaked prior to UFC 288. The co-main event at UFC 288 last Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey,  saw Belal […]

Ciryl Gane
Sergey Pavlovich

Coach says Ciryl Gane is planning to return in September, eyes a fight with Sergei Pavlovich

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Fernand Lopez has suggested that Ciryl Gane is eyeing a return to the cage in September – potentially against Sergei Pavlovich. In the last few years, Ciryl Gane has served as one of the most […]

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor

Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor predicts Nate Diaz will slap his “head off” in upcoming boxing match: “I think he's got trauma from when Nate slapped his head off”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023
Aljamain Sterling

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s record setting title win at UFC 288: “Get a bigger win and call me out next one”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Alex Volkanovski has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s split decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Last Saturday night, Aljamain Sterling put an end to his rivalry with Henry Cejudo. Following a tough […]

Amanda Nunes
Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes excited to defend her title against “real opponent” Irene Aldana at UFC 289: “After what I did with Julianna in our last fight”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Amanda Nunes has explained why she’s happier to be defending her UFC bantamweight title against Irene Aldana as opposed to Julianna Pena. At UFC 289 next month, the original plan was for Amanda Nunes to […]

Angela Hill, Michelle Waterson
Michelle Waterson

Angela Hill reveals she is being trolled by Michelle Waterson’s mom ahead of her UFC fight with Mackenzie Dern

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Angela Hill has a surprise troll in her Instagram comments. Hill is set to headline UFC Vegas 73 on May 20 against Mackenzie Dern as the fight was moved to next week’s card with the […]

Matt Brown, coronavirus
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Matt Brown plans to make a "statement" with KO win over Court McGee at UFC Charlotte: "I'm going to show I could do many more whether I choose to or not"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2023

Matt Brown will finally be back in action this weekend. Brown last fought at UFC Columbus in March of last year where he dropped a split decision to Bryan Barberena. It was a fight he […]