Darren Till offers to face ‘OG’ Nate Diaz in boxing debut: “I would like to”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till would love to be Nate Diaz’s next boxing foe.

‘The Gorilla’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Dricus du Plessis last December at UFC 282. There, Darren Till suffered his third defeat in a row, losing to ‘Stillknocks’ by third-round submission. Previously, the British contender had suffered losses to Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker.

Following that loss last year, Darren Till requested his release from the UFC. The British star got exactly that earlier this year and later hinted at a potential boxing match. While linked to fights with the likes of Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, he’s now targeting Nate Diaz.

On X, Darren Till offered to face ‘OG’ Nate Diaz next, in his professional boxing debut. The post was seemingly a respectful one, as the Stockton native is fresh off his boxing debut himself. Earlier this month, the former title challenger suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul.

RELATED: CLARESSA SHIELDS SERIOUS ABOUT POTENTIAL JAKE PAUL BOXING MATCH: “I WILL WIN AND HE KNOWS THAT”

I would like to box one of the OG’s of the fight game @NateDiaz209 🥊🥊 — D (@darrentill2) August 17, 2023

“I would like to box one of the OG’s of the fight game @NateDiaz209”, Darren Till wrote on X earlier today.

Following that defeat to ‘The Problem Child’, Nate Diaz signaled that he would face Jake Paul again. As of now, the two have yet to confirm their rematch, as they’ve gone back and forth over which sport it will take place in. The YouTuber has previously suggested that they compete in the PFL, while the former UFC star wants it back in boxing.

Nonetheless, if Nate Diaz can’t score a rematch with Jake Paul, a boxing match with Darren Till is now on the table.

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Darren Till vs. Nate Diaz in the boxing ring?