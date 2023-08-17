Darren Till offers to face ‘OG’ Nate Diaz in boxing debut: “I would like to”

By Josh Evanoff - August 17, 2023

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till would love to be Nate Diaz’s next boxing foe.

Darren Till and Nate Diaz

‘The Gorilla’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Dricus du Plessis last December at UFC 282. There, Darren Till suffered his third defeat in a row,  losing to ‘Stillknocks’ by third-round submission. Previously, the British contender had suffered losses to Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker.

Following that loss last year, Darren Till requested his release from the UFC. The British star got exactly that earlier this year and later hinted at a potential boxing match. While linked to fights with the likes of Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, he’s now targeting Nate Diaz.

On X, Darren Till offered to face ‘OG’ Nate Diaz next, in his professional boxing debut. The post was seemingly a respectful one, as the Stockton native is fresh off his boxing debut himself. Earlier this month, the former title challenger suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul.

RELATED: CLARESSA SHIELDS SERIOUS ABOUT POTENTIAL JAKE PAUL BOXING MATCH: “I WILL WIN AND HE KNOWS THAT”

I would like to box one of the OG’s of the fight game @NateDiaz209 🥊🥊

— D (@darrentill2) August 17, 2023

“I would like to box one of the OG’s of the fight game @NateDiaz209”, Darren Till wrote on X earlier today.

Following that defeat to ‘The Problem Child’, Nate Diaz signaled that he would face Jake Paul again. As of now, the two have yet to confirm their rematch, as they’ve gone back and forth over which sport it will take place in. The YouTuber has previously suggested that they compete in the PFL, while the former UFC star wants it back in boxing.

Nonetheless, if Nate Diaz can’t score a rematch with Jake Paul, a boxing match with Darren Till is now on the table.

What do you make of this callout? Do you want to see Darren Till vs. Nate Diaz in the boxing ring?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Darren Till Nate Diaz

Related

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

Jake Paul reveals record-breaking pay-per-view numbers for Nate Diaz fight: "Massive success"

Josh Evanoff - August 17, 2023
Jake-Paul-Dana-White
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares his thoughts on the minimum salary a UFC fighter should receive in 2023

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2023

Jake Paul has given his thoughts on the current UFC fighter pay situation and what their minimum salary should be.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Paul vs. Diaz, Boxing
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz shuts down talk of having Jake Paul rematch in MMA: “Nah we boxing”

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2023

Nate Diaz has seemingly shut down talk of having a mixed martial arts rematch with Jake Paul in the future.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

Canelo Alvarez laughs off potential boxing match with Conor McGregor: "He's crazy!"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

Don’t expect to see Canelo Alvarez boxing former UFC champion Conor McGregor anytime soon.

Ian Garry, Conor McGregor, UFC 268
Ian Garry

Ian Garry explains his decision to sign with Jake Paul’s company despite being Conor McGregor’s “biggest fan”

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2023

Ian Garry has explained his decision to sign a deal with Jake Paul’s media company Betr, despite his admiration for fellow countryman Conor McGregor.

Dana White, UFC, UFC Fight Island 3

Dana White supports Irish boxer Callum Walsh: “We’re gonna help build the kid and see if we can get him to a world title”

Zain Bando - August 15, 2023
Fedor Emelianenko and Roy Jones Jr
Fedor Emelianenko

Roy Jones Jr. ready to welcome Fedor Emelianenko to boxing: "We are both Russian athletes!"

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2023

Roy Jones Jr. would love to welcome former Bellator heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko to the boxing ring.

Claressa Shields and Jake Paul
Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields serious about potential Jake Paul boxing match: "I will win and he knows that"

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2023

Yes, female boxing champion Claressa Shields is legitimately serious about fighting Jake Paul.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul extends million dollar bet to Conor McGregor for Dillon Danis fight: "Imagine all the coke you can buy!"

Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2023

Ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis, Logan Paul has extended an offer to UFC star Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor weighs in on Nate Diaz’s guillotine attempt during boxing match with Jake Paul: “Why did he not finish it?”

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023

Conor McGregor questions why Nate Diaz didn’t try to finish the guillotine attempt in his boxing match against Jake Paul.