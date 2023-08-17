VIDEO | Natan Levy destroys Neo-Nazi online troll who showed up to sparring session

By Josh Evanoff - August 17, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Natan Levy gave a troll a badly needed lesson earlier this week.

Natan Levy

‘Lethal’ has been out of the cage since December, scoring a decision win over Genaro Valdez. That defeat was his second in a row, previously defeating Mike Breeden that April. While slated to return opposite Pete Rodriguez this Spring, Natan Levy’s return at UFC Charlotte was sadly canceled.

Nonetheless, the lightweight contender has been keeping himself busy, based on his YouTube channel. There, Natan Levy recently uploaded a video of himself fighting a Twitter troll who showed up to the gym to spar. The discussion began due to an insult from the fighter towards political pundit, and Neo-Nazi, Nick Fuentes.

While the political commentator never responded to the situation, one of his fans, did. On social media, Natan Levy agreed to fight a troll who stepped up to defend Fuentes’ honor. According to the commentator, he wanted to fight to defend the political commentator but did have prior mixed martial arts experience.

RELATED: VIDEO | CHRIS CURTIS PULLS UP ON INTERNET TROLLS AT UFC 289: “THEY NEVER KEEP THE SAME ENERGY”

However, it was hard to tell in the sparring session itself. The Twitter troll was unsurprisingly destroyed by Natan Levy, but the two did show some respect while training. While the lightweight contender was somewhat nice during the exchange, others weren’t as kind.

UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis was famously in Natan Levy’s corner, and providing his advice. While ‘The Action Man’ wanted to hear the troll squeal, his teammate was much less enthusiastic. In the video, the Israeli fighter noted that he didn’t want to badly hurt the man, but did want to teach him a lesson about respect.

What do you make of this video from Natan Levy? What do you make of this recent trend of UFC fighters fighting online trolls?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Natan Levy UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Colby Covington, UFC

Colby Covington claims Jon Jones got him booted from November’s UFC 295 event: “He refuses to share a card with me”

Susan Cox - August 17, 2023
Weili Zhang, Carla Esparza, UFC 281, UFC
UFC 292

Zhang Weili shares her gameplan for UFC 292 title fight with Amanda Lemos: “Fight like water”

Susan Cox - August 17, 2023

Strawweight champion Zhang Weili is sharing her gameplan for her UFC 292 title fight with Amanda Lemos.

Raul Rosas Jr UFC
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. books return at Noche UFC against Terrence Mitchell

Susan Cox - August 17, 2023

Raul Rosas Jr. has booked his return to the Octagon at Noche UFC where he will take on Terrence Mitchell.

John McCarthy, Scott Coker, Dana White, Bellator 241, Coronavirus, UFC 249
John McCarthy

John McCarthy explains why he sides with Dana White in Stephen Thompson pay dispute

Susan Cox - August 17, 2023

John McCarthy is explaining why he’s siding with Dana White in the Stephen Thompson pay dispute.

Jake-Paul-Dana-White
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares his thoughts on the minimum salary a UFC fighter should receive in 2023

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2023

Jake Paul has given his thoughts on the current UFC fighter pay situation and what their minimum salary should be.

Aljamain Sterling

Demetrious Johnson shares the one glaring weakness of UFC champion Aljamain Sterling: “I would eat his ass up for breakfast”

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2023
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor issues warning to Michael Chandler ahead of slated fight at UFC 296: “Steel crushes Iron”

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2023

Conor McGregor has issued a warning to Michael Chandler ahead of their potential showdown at UFC 296.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley plans to make Aljamain Sterling look "stupid" with KO win at UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

Sean O’Malley is excited to make Aljamain Sterling eat his words.

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Sean O'Malley's resume, plans to "smash the teacher's pet hype machine"

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley has an overrated resume and he plans to expose that.

Andre Petroski
UFC

Andre Petroski explains why he wanted to fight Gerald Meerchaert at UFC 292, hopes to secure Bo Nickal scrap with a win

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2023

Andre Petroski admits it was difficult to withdraw from his fight in Newark back in May.