VIDEO | Natan Levy destroys Neo-Nazi online troll who showed up to sparring session

UFC lightweight contender Natan Levy gave a troll a badly needed lesson earlier this week.

‘Lethal’ has been out of the cage since December, scoring a decision win over Genaro Valdez. That defeat was his second in a row, previously defeating Mike Breeden that April. While slated to return opposite Pete Rodriguez this Spring, Natan Levy’s return at UFC Charlotte was sadly canceled.

Nonetheless, the lightweight contender has been keeping himself busy, based on his YouTube channel. There, Natan Levy recently uploaded a video of himself fighting a Twitter troll who showed up to the gym to spar. The discussion began due to an insult from the fighter towards political pundit, and Neo-Nazi, Nick Fuentes.

While the political commentator never responded to the situation, one of his fans, did. On social media, Natan Levy agreed to fight a troll who stepped up to defend Fuentes’ honor. According to the commentator, he wanted to fight to defend the political commentator but did have prior mixed martial arts experience.

However, it was hard to tell in the sparring session itself. The Twitter troll was unsurprisingly destroyed by Natan Levy, but the two did show some respect while training. While the lightweight contender was somewhat nice during the exchange, others weren’t as kind.

UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis was famously in Natan Levy’s corner, and providing his advice. While ‘The Action Man’ wanted to hear the troll squeal, his teammate was much less enthusiastic. In the video, the Israeli fighter noted that he didn’t want to badly hurt the man, but did want to teach him a lesson about respect.

What do you make of this video from Natan Levy? What do you make of this recent trend of UFC fighters fighting online trolls?