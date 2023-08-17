Sean O’Malley warns newer UFC fighters of predatory managers: “They’ll manipulate you”

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley believes younger fighters should be careful with management.

‘Sugar’ is slated to return to the cage this Saturday night opposite Aljamain Sterling. The fight will be Sean O’Malley’s first in nearly a year, last defeating Petr Yan last October at UFC 280. While a controversial decision win over ‘No Mercy’, it was enough for him to earn his first title shot.

The bantamweight contender will headline UFC 292 against ‘The Funk Master’ this weekend. At media day earlier today, Sean O’Malley was asked about previous cryptic comments that he made about MMA managers. He clarified those remarks, while also warning newer fighters coming to the UFC.

At media day, Sean O’Malley specifically wants fighters to be careful with who manages them. While not getting into specifics, the bantamweight stated that various managers will attempt to manipulate their fighters. He also warned athletes to please read any contracts before reading them, even if given to them by a manager.

“When you guys get these manager contracts just make sure you read them,” Sean O’Malley stated at UFC 292 media day. “Look through them, have a lawyer look through them. Don’t just sign because these guys say ‘I can get you in the UFC’, they’re taking 20% of your purse, they’re taking your win bonus, they’re taking your fight bonus. I would be very very skeptical on signing their contracts.”

He continued, “You could sign with a manager but make sure you have stuff in there that’s fair to you. None of these contracts are fair to the fighters and these managers know that these fighters aren’t going to read it. We’re fighters for a reason. So I would be very very careful with these guys that are really close to the UFC.”

“…But yeah, mostly just being careful with these guys. They’re not good at their jobs, they’ll manipulate you.”

