Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov stops Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville: “Stoppage was whack!”

By Chris Taylor - June 8, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Louisville event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Cannonier (17-7 MMA) had entered the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning decision victories over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori in his most previous efforts. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ was looking to return to title contention with a win this evening.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (14-4 MMA) had last competed back in February, where he defeated Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) by majority decision. ‘The Sniper’ had gone 3-1-1 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event.

Tonight’s UFC Louisville main event resulted in a controversial fourth-round stoppage win for Nassourdine Imavov. The fight itself started with a strong opening round for Jared Cannonier, who seemingly landed his strikes at will in the opening five minutes. However, rounds two and three proved to be closely contested frames and heading into the fourth round it was anyone’s guess who was actually up on the judges’ scorecards. Then, in round four, Imavov was able to rock ‘The Killa Gorilla’ with a right hook and began to unload another combination. That prompted the referee to step in and call the fight off. Cannonier was not happy with the stoppage and according to his peers was justified in being upset.

Official UFC Louisville Result: Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier via TKO at 1:34 of Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cannonier vs. Imavov’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Nassourdine Imavov defeating Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville:

Who would you like to see Nassourdine Imavov fight next following his TKO victory over Jared Cannonier this evening in Kentucky?

