Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov stops Jared Cannonier at UFC Louisville: “Stoppage was whack!”

Tonight’s UFC Louisville event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Nassourdine Imavov.

Cannonier (17-7 MMA) had entered the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning decision victories over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori in his most previous efforts. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ was looking to return to title contention with a win this evening.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (14-4 MMA) had last competed back in February, where he defeated Roman Dolidze (12-3 MMA) by majority decision. ‘The Sniper’ had gone 3-1-1 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event.

Tonight’s UFC Louisville main event resulted in a controversial fourth-round stoppage win for Nassourdine Imavov. The fight itself started with a strong opening round for Jared Cannonier, who seemingly landed his strikes at will in the opening five minutes. However, rounds two and three proved to be closely contested frames and heading into the fourth round it was anyone’s guess who was actually up on the judges’ scorecards. Then, in round four, Imavov was able to rock ‘The Killa Gorilla’ with a right hook and began to unload another combination. That prompted the referee to step in and call the fight off. Cannonier was not happy with the stoppage and according to his peers was justified in being upset.

Official UFC Louisville Result: Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier via TKO at 1:34 of Round 4

Looking like he’s ready to murder somebody! 👊🏻🩸 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 9, 2024

20-18 Cannonier after a much closer Round 2 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 9, 2024

Imavov definitely sticking his fingers out way too much and now I can’t unsee it. #UFCLouisville — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 9, 2024

A very middleweight fight so far. Imavov got the third for me. Think he's up 2-1 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 9, 2024

Don't love that stoppage, but Nassourdine Imavov becomes the first middleweight to stop Cannonier inside the distance. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 9, 2024

Cannonier was taking damage but Herzog was too quick on the trigger. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 9, 2024

I don’t like that stoppage. You gotta let these guys fight longer! He was still in the fight. #UFCLouisville — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 9, 2024

Horrible stoppage!!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 9, 2024

That stoppage was whack — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) June 9, 2024

Early stoppage man respect to Jared all class man didn’t spazz out or nothing — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 9, 2024

